You Can Make The Sweetgreen Spicy Cashew Dressing At Home In Just The Touch Of A Button
We're certainly no stranger to summertime salads, but making the same salad recipe over and over again can get... tiring. Sweetgreen's spicy cashew dressing departs from all things basic, boring, and bland, infusing a cashew-based sauce with zesty lime and chili to drizzle atop your leafy greens. And while it's easy AF to hop on over to their online ordering tab and pay a mere $20 for a *single* serving of this spicy goodness, it's surprisingly easier (and cheaper!) to just make the dressing at home. Behold – homemade Sweetgreen Spicy Cashew Dressing, courtesy of Planted In The Kitchen.
Is Sweetgreen's Spicy Cashew Dressing healthy?
The Sweetgreen Spicy Cashew Dressing is healthy. Since it gets its nutritional value from cashews, the dressing is low in sugar and rich in fiber, plus it provides heart-healthy fats and plant protein.
Ingredients to Make the Sweetgreen Spicy Cashew Dressing
- ½ cup cashews
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp cool water
- 2 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 tablespoon cilantro
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon agave nectar
- 2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 tsp ginger
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- 1 lime juiced
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ teaspoon salt
How to Make Sweetgreen's Spicy Cashew Dressing
- Start by prepping your cashews. Carefully combine the cashews with about 1 cup of boiling water. Set the cashew and water combination aside for about 2 hours to allow the cashews to soften.
- Drain the water from the cashews and give them a quick rinse.
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Add the dressing to a salad, power bowl, or however you would like.
Recipe and photography by Planted In The Kitchen.
