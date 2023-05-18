This Sweetgreen Copycat Recipe Will Help You Through The Dreaded Afternoon Slump
We’re experts at ordering overpriced salads. What can we say? They’re always delightfully fresh and tasty, but the $16+ price tag is growing old. And though we’re constantly craving the Harvest Bowl from Sweetgreen, getting it forlunchevery week is definitely not sustainable for our wallets. Copycat recipes are here to save the day, though – and turns out, making nutrient-dense bowls like the Harvest Bowl is painfully easy to do at home. Today, we’re showing you how to recreate this famous Sweetgreen order, without breaking the bank!
What's in the Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl?
Sweetgreen’s Harvest Bowl has roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, warm wild rice, shredded kale, and balsamic vinaigrette in it that all form a truly nutritious bite. Each ingredient gracefully balances out the other, so every forkful you get is sweet and savory at the same time. That's the best!
How many calories are in Sweetgreen's Harvest Bowl?
The Harvest Bowl from Sweetgreen has 685 calories. It compares in caloric content to the Shroomami and Chicken Tostada bowls, which have 645 calories and 625 calories, respectively.
Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl Nutrition Facts
According to their online menu, the Harvest Bowl from Sweetgreen has 685 calories, 36 g protein, 59 g carbs, 31 g fat, and 1 kg CO2E (tracking carbon emissions).
How to Make the Harvest Bowl at Home – Sweetgreen Copycat Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 cooked chicken breast, sliced
- 2 cups shredded kale
- 1/2 cup cooked wild rice
- 1/3 cup sweet potato wedges, cooked
- 2 tablespoons goat cheese
- 2 tablespoons crushed almonds or pecans
- 1/2 apple, cubed
- Balsamic dressing
- Assemble the Sweetgreen bowl by adding the ingredients into a large bowl, and toss them with balsamic dressing.
- Enjoy your copycat Harvest Bowl with bread, if desired!
Recipe and photography by Rachel Mansfield.