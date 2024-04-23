PlantYou’s Food Hacks Can Save You Over $1K On Groceries
It's no secret that groceries feel more expensive than ever right now, and compounded by the fact the average American home throws away 322 cups of food a year, I'm determined to use up every bit of the food, sauces, and other cooking basics I buy. That's how I found Carleigh Bodrug. Her PlantYou page, and her Scrappy Cooking series (plus her new cookbook!), makes creating delicious recipes easier, and more fun, than ever.
What is scrappy cooking?
"Scrappy Cooking is the concept of transforming the world’s most commonly wasted foods into delicious recipes — and starting is as easy as chopping up a broccoli stem into a stir-fry," she tells me over email. "Seriously, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Look at the plants you have that you bring into your home every week, and see if there are ways to repurpose them."
With the help of Carleigh's Instagram page, I turned some broccoli stems into French fries and used up the last of my peanut butter for a noodle salad sauce. If you want to turn your groceries into a one-of-a-kind meal but aren't sure where to start, Carleigh recommends looking at every single aspect of the plant.
"Whenever I bring a plant into my home, I think about what part of the plant is discarded, and then I research whether or not it’s safe to consume (this part is important)!" she says. "Once I identify it’s edible, that’s where the fun begins. A great example of this is something like celery, which I buy often. I was discarding the celery leaves for years, only to find out they taste almost exactly like parsley and make a great base for a tabouleh style salad."
Is PlantYou vegan?
Yes, a lot of PlantYou's recipes are vegan, and they're all plant-based! Some of Carleigh's favorite recipes include mocha chocolate granola with spent coffee grounds, "chips" made out of beet greens, and pickle juice as a marinade (which is something I learned Chick-Fil-A does!). These recipes might sound intimidating or time-consuming, but that's exactly why Carleigh's PlantYou social media exists.
I can speak from experience that the videos are easy to both understand and put into practice. (Plus, the recipes are super versatile, because "when you’re cooking with just plants, if you screw something up, you can almost always fix it!"). But there are a few steps that always make these scrappy processes easier.
"The low hanging fruit to reducing food waste in your kitchen actually starts before you grocery shop," Carleigh says. "I always recommend people sit down for an hour one day a week, and make a really basic meal plan, outlining what they plan to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Then, before they head to the store, shop their fridge and pantry to avoid duplicate buying. Now it’s time to compile a shopping list, and only buy what you have a plan for! Done right, this will take care of 80 percent of your food waste."
What can I buy to save money on food?
In addition to meal prepping (check out our favorite apps to reduce food waste, too!), the PlantYou chef + author recommends having a few recipes that use up a bunch of ingredients in one go. "It’s really important to lean on staple recipes that allow you to 'clean out the fridge,' which is really what my new Scrappy cookbook is about," Carleigh Bodrug says. "I wanted to arm people with great base recipes (like stews, curries and stir fries), where they can interchange the vegetables and produce items they have on hand every week to reduce waste and save money."
"By using up leftovers, repurposing ingredients, and being more mindful about the food you’re bringing into your home, you'll notice a decrease in your grocery bill," she continues. "The average American family of four wastes over $1700 worth of groceries per year — which is like a phone bill every month! Not only does being Scrappy benefit your wallet, but it also feels great knowing you're making healthier choices and contributing to a more sustainable planet."
Okay, so you know what you want to eat, and you've budgeted for groceries, what now? "I look for ingredients that are versatile and can be used in multiple recipes to minimize waste," Carleigh says. "Quality, longevity, and sustainability are key factors in my purchasing decisions."
What is the proper way to store food?
After you've whipped up recipes like the Fiesta Fries below, it's important to store them properly to ensure they're fresh for as long as possible. "Use quality food storage and meal prep containers, and keep fruits and vegetables separate to prevent them from spoiling," Carleigh tells me. "Different types of food will require different conditions for optimum long-term storage. This applies to fresh produce, as well as dry and canned foods."
We all have days we don't want to cook (PlantYou's Carleigh Bodrug included), which is the perfect opportunity to support a local business. "On days when I don't feel like cooking, I usually rely on quick and easy options like smoothie bombs from my freezer, which are in my new cookbook," she says. "I also often have homemade soup ready to go that I’ve made in advance or have frozen in the freezer. Sometimes, my husband and I opt for ordering in from local restaurants in our small town in Ontario, especially on Friday nights after a long work week. It's a convenient way to support our favorite vegan small businesses while enjoying a hassle-free meal."
PlantYou's Fiesta Fries — Delicious Loaded Fries You Can Make Today!
Ingredients:
- 6 medium-size Yukon Gold potatoes, sliced to desired size, around 1/2 to 3/4 inch recommended
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2 cups Vegan Ground Beef or your favorite vegan ground beef substitute
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, pinto beans, or red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 yellow or red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 to 2 tablespoons water or extra-virgin olive oil
Suggested Toppings:
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced Handful of fresh cilantro (optional)
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 cup Sunflower Cream Sauce
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F, and line a baking sheet with a reusable baking mat or parchment paper.
- In a bowl, combine the sliced potatoes with the garlic powder and salt and toss until coated.
- Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and roast for 35 minutes, or until crispy, flipping halfway through.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet, combine the ground “beef” with the black beans, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, cumin, chili powder, and the water. Sauté over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the onion starts to turn translucent.
- Assemble on a serving platter with the fries on the bottom, topped with the ground beef mixture and your desired toppings.
Excerpted from PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet by Carleigh Bodrug. Copyright © 2024. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Carleigh Bodrug is the CEO and Founder of PlantYou, a New York Times Bestselling cookbook author and self-taught plant-based chef, famous for her simple take on low-waste and vegan recipes. Boasting over ten million followers between her social channels, Carleigh has gripped social media with her simple and delicious low-waste recipes that make plants the star of the show.
Her latest book, PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet, is out NOW!
