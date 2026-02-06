Steve Carell's Rooster finally has a release date. Every film or TV show I’ve seen Steve Carell act in has instantly made me fall in love with him — and I’m thrilled to announce that the actor will be returning to the small screen in HBO's highly anticipated new series, Rooster. His versatility, from comedy to drama, proves his impressive skills. He also has a natural warmth about him that draws me in, as well as the rest of the world, who have fallen in love with him since his debut.

Whether he’s simply there for laughs, like in Anchorman and The Four Seasons, or if he’s ready to tear your soul open in half via his melodramas à la Little Miss Sunshine and Beautiful Boy, he never fails to steal every scene he’s in. Like, how can one man so effectively portray the full spectrum of human emotion in a single scene? It’s truly no small feat, and The Office alum has a knack for dazzling audiences with every role he snags.

Here's the latest update on Steve Carell's Rooster, coming to HBO soon.

What is Rooster on HBO about? HBO The upcoming HBO series will follow Carell’s character (an author) onto a college campus, as he attempts to navigate his extremely complex relationship with his daughter. This isn’t the first time the 63-year-old actor has explored such a dynamic on screen. We’ve seen him portray the heartbroken father of a son addicted to crystal meth in Beautiful Boy, where he stars alongside a young Timothée Chalamet. We’ve also witnessed a similar setup in the recent Netflix adaptation of The Four Seasons, in which Carell tries to repair his relationship with his college-age daughter, who has iced him out completely after he left his wife for a younger woman. Since he’s such a seasoned pro when it comes to this dynamic, it’ll be interesting to see what comes of this familiar setup in Rooster. Watch the trailer here!

Where can I watch Rooster? HBO The highly-anticipated TV show starring Carell will be available to stream on HBO Max.

When is Rooster coming out? HBO Fans can catch the upcoming 10-episode series on March 8, 2026. We'll get new episodes every Sunday at 10 PM EST until May 10, 2026.

Who's in the Rooster cast? HBO The Rooster cast has some really great names, including: Steve Carell

Charly Clive

Danielle Deadwyler

Phil Dunster

John C. McGinley

Lauren Tsai

What other Steve Carell Shows Can You Stream Right Now? NBC Fortunately, while you wait, there are several compelling shows starring the Crazy, Stupid, Love actor that you can stream right now. His projects include The Morning Show, available to stream on Apple TV, The Four Seasons on Netflix, and, of course, The Office, which is available on Peacock. His movies are also available to stream, including the 2018 Golden Globe-nominated film Beautiful Boy, available on Amazon Prime.

Who else is dying to see Steve Carell's upcoming role in Rooster? I know I’ll be streaming it every single week it comes out. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

