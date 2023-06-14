We're Finally Leaving The "Sad Beige Aesthetic" Behind
It finally happened — interior design girlies are officially out of the beige phase. Now, there’s nothing wrong with home decor that’s entirely beige-focused. It’s practical, looks good, and pretty much matches with anything (cue the many plants and succulents that are currently filling living rooms). While Pinterest neutrals have proven successfully tasteful, it seems that Tikok is officially saying goodbye to the “sad beige aesthetic” once and for all. What is it being replaced with, you ask? Well, lots of color. And get this — not all of the colors even match.
@lyssielooloo
a millenial that now despises millenial gray
After a self-proclaimed millennial threw away the monotones and grays, she opted for a green couch that “started it all.” From there, she added a reddish pink rug, an array of patterned and solid throw pillows, a varied sized gallery wall (which are all the rage right now, BTW) , and of course — some much-needed plants. Commenters described the decoration upheaval as a “house vs. home” while others praised the colorful prints and vibes.
Another content creator is going viral for his interior decorating tips and tricks that inspire vibrant and creative apartment decor. From kitchen doorways with red and blue glass panels to bright stick-on kitchen tiles, @want.zamora documented his interior design journey as he “escaped the said beige aesthetic.” Now, the internet isn’t entirely happy with the term “sad” because many still prefer beige colors. The argument is that they tend to bring a sense of calmness — especially for people diagnosed with ADHD — and is completely based on personal preference.
In fact, one mom told Today that the neutral-dominated trend wasn’t necessarily bland, but made it much easier to maintain instead of constantly redecorating. As someone who just moved into a new apartment with nothing but a suitcase, I can confirm that designing a living space is totally stressful, much less redesigning one that you’ve already lived in for a long period of time.
Moral of the story: If you’re happier around neutral colors — center your home around nuanced beiges, whites, and grays. If you’re not, then take the TikTok plunge — add more colorful pieces to your home that aren’t necessarily color-coordinated. No matter which you choose, you can never go wrong when it comes to your own living area! Plus, we all know at this point that trends come and go. Happy decorating!
Check out our email newsletter for more fun home decor trends.
Lead image via B+C