18 of the Most Colorful House Plants That Are Hard to Kill
Nothing adds a splash of color to the home like fresh flowers, especially when you don't have a backyard or garden of your own. But if you're looking for something more permanent than a bouquet, it's time to explore the world of house plants. We've had a look at the many green plants you can add that will clean the air and brighten up the space, but now we're thinking about colorful blossoms you can grow in your own home (or on your front porch). And best of all, all of these plants are brown-thumb-proof, so plant without a care!
Violas: You might know these better as pansies, but there are more than 500 varieties in this wide-ranging family. These beauties normally pop up in the spring, but if you grow them in a cool, shaded area they should delay until summer. Try planting some in a window box or porch planter for a shot of color that'll make you smile. (via Karen Cann/Unsplash)
Phalaenopsis Orchid: Don't worry if you've left a trail of plant corpses behind you in the past: These are tough to kill. Low to medium light, warm temperatures and minimal watering will get you months of pretty petals. (via Carmel Arquelau/Unsplash)
Kalanchoe: These pretty little flowers are low effort. That's because kalanchoe is actually a succulent that can survive in either full sun or partial shade. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Oxalis Purple Clover: Get the right balance of light and temperature to produce these royal purple leaves with a unique shamrock shape. Medium light near a window should give you the best and brightest leaves. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Amethyst Flower: This is another good one for a hanging basket in a warm, shaded area. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Chamomile: This sweet-smelling herb needs only moderate light. And bonus: The scent keeps pests away. Ahhhh, we feel calmer already. (via Eugene Mykulyak/Unsplash)
Persian Shield: Lots of shade combined with heat and humidity will be best for these quilted purple leaves. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Peace Lily: They're serene and easy to care for, so it's easy to see why this is a popular flowering houseplant. But if you have kids or pets, beware: It's poisonous. (via Maria Eliz/Unsplash)
Chives: They're practically unkillable, and they get these gorgeous purplish blossoms. The best part is, your kitchen to game is going to get a huge upgrade: Not only are the chives themselves delicious, you can cook with the blossoms too! (via Rob Pumphrey/Unsplash)
Christmas Cactus: Okay, if you really think you're too hopeless to care for a houseplant, don't throw in the towel until you try caring for a cactus. Especially this one, which blooms around the holidays. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Purple Basil: Not only is this jewel-toned take on the classic herb pretty, but it'll also come in handy spicing up your weeknight cooking. You can use it in any recipe where traditional basil is used, and it delivers extra flavor to boot. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Calathea: It's easy to see why these are nicknamed "peacock plants." Their variegated, tropical foliage spans from green to purple, and the unique pattern of the leaves does indeed recall peacock feathers. It may be a tad more fussy than other tropical plants, preferring shade or dappled light and some humidity, but the final result is well worth it. (via Severin Candrian/Unsplash)
Prayer Plant (Maranta): Prayer plants are another leafy option with plenty of distinct color and appealing leaf patterns. They're very easy to care for, though they do sometimes attract pests, something to keep an eye out for. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Anthurium: An intoxicating tropical plant with a waxy, red flower, anthuriums are definitely a scene-stealer. Because of this, anthuriums are popular cut flowers as well, but keeping one growing at home means more time to enjoy its beauty. Just be advised that this might not be the plant for you if you have children or pets: All parts of the plant are poisonous. (via Joydeep Pal/Unsplash)
Shrimp Plant: Named for its distinctive pink flowers, the shrimp plant is easy to care for so long as you place it in well-draining soil. If kept in a sunny spot, it may well bloom all year round. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Clivia: This South African plant has become sought-after due to its lovely orange-red flowers, which are reminiscent of hibiscus. They thrive in bright indirect light and don't mind if you forget about them occasionally. (via Padre_moovi/Unsplash)
Flowering Maple: Surprising as it may seem, some varieties of maple actually make great indoor plants. As a small indoor tree or shrub, flowering maples make quite an impact thanks to their distinctively veined, multifaceted blooms. (via Wikimedia Commons)
Zebra Plant: Shiny, appealingly zebra-like leaves make this an instant winner, but if you're willing to help the plant through a period of dormancy, you'll also find that super-saturated yellow blossoms appear like a crown atop this stunning plant. (via Wikimedia Commons)
(Additional reporting by Emily Bihl)
This post has been updated.
If there's one thing we've learned in the last year, it's that stress is pretty dang inescapable. While it's impossible to totally remove worry from our day-to-day (after all, some stress is actually good for us), there are ways to minimize its impact and find harmony with it.
One such way is to weave more moments of self-care into our day. These moments allow us to make a conscious effort to ground ourselves and re-establish control over anything that may be increasing our anxiety, particularly throughout the workday. To figure out where to start, we tapped our friends at Boxed Water who know a thing or two about prioritizing one of the most essential elements of self-care: staying hydrated! Ahead, we share nine mindful ideas you can tap into today to bring some zen to your 9-to-5. These self-care swaps will help infuse a spa-like feel to your everyday routine and help you feel relaxed from the AM rush to your midday lunch break, all the way through to your wind-down bedtime routine.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Indulge in a morning bath
Wondering how to best reclaim the time we used to spend commuting? Dream up some uninterrupted you-time with a morning bath or a calming DIY facial massage.
Slow down your morning with a skincare meditation
It's easy to speed through your beauty routine in the AM, but what if you turned off auto-pilot and took that time to be more intentional in your process? We've got a full skincare meditation tutorial here, but some of the highlights of the 6-minute ritual include thinking about what you wish to release that is no longer serving you as you cleanse and exfoliate your skin.
Get a vitamin D blast
Now that spring is upon us, we can finally get back outdoors and prioritize lunch breaks away from our desk. If you don't have a yard to lounge in (I certainly don't), you can sit on your stoop to soak up some sun or head to a neighboring park for a picnic-style lunch. If your workload has you feeling strapped to your desk, it's even more crucial that you follow this tip to destress, fuel up, and revel in a natural mood boost from the sunshine.
Stretch it out
Ok, so maybe it's not realistic to squeeze in a sweaty workout in between Zoom calls, but stretching can be just as soothing and restorative for the body. Keep a yoga mat handy by your desk and add a 10-minute break to your calendar to work on your flexibility and unfold from your slouched desk posture.
Try a no-phone break
If you step away from your desk, but are still scrolling on your phone reading emails, it's not really a break. Seek out other ways to fill your break time away from screens, like flipping through physical copies of your favorite magazine, reading a chapter in a book, or pressing play on a podcast to give your eyes a rest.
Find your aromatherapy match
Scent is a powerful mood shifter. As many of us continue to work from the privacy of our own homes, there's never been a better time to experiment with scent and find what fragrances speak to you most. Candles and essential oil diffusers are an easy way to create a fresh vibe in your space, but room mists are also having a moment.
Journal your stress away
The benefits of journaling are far and wide: a) it's great for goal setting and manifesting and b) it can help shift your mindset and melt your worries away. Pause your nightly streaming marathon to jot down any stressors you encountered throughout the day, or to set intentions you have for the rest of the week, like making more sustainable choices or showing gratitude everyday.
When in doubt, send a meme
Feeling in need of human connection? Text a friend a meme that made you smile before you get ready for bed. Hopefully, you'll wake up to something positive in return!
Photography by Brittany Dawn. Art Direction and Styling by Kayla Haykin.