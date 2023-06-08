The 21 Best Viral TikTok Products You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner
We don't know about you, but be love getting inspo from TikTok. From the latest style trends to beauty routines, staying updated on the hottest TikTok products is totally our jam. We get the *best* recs from our favorite influencers, and have compiled them all into one concise, shoppable list of the top-selling TikTok products so you can see what's trending and what viral products are worth trying out.
1. Essence Makeup Glimmer Glow Lipstick:
Add a touch of sparkle and shine to your lips with this glamorous and vibrant lipstick.
2. Youthforia BYO Blush
Create your perfect blush shade with this customizable and easy-to-use blush kit.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23)
Achieve a natural and radiant flush of color with this lightweight and blendable liquid blush.
4. OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
Nourish and hydrate your skin with this luxurious body oil infused with beneficial seaweed extract.
5. Makeup by Mario Moisture Glow Plumping Lip Serum
Get luscious and plump lips with this hydrating and smoothing lip serum.
6. InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil
Glazed lips like donuts? Look no further.
7. InnBeauty Project Glaze Face Oil
Enhance your natural beauty with this glossy and multi-purpose face and body oil.
8. Merit Beauty Flush Balm
Add a healthy and dewy flush to your cheeks with this creamy and buildable blush balm.
9. Saie Dew Blush
Achieve a fresh and glowing complexion with this lightweight and moisturizing blush formula.
10. Dieux Forever Eye Mask
Rejuvenate and revive tired eyes with this luxurious and effective eye mask.
11. Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly
Get soft and shiny lips with this nourishing and non-sticky lip jelly.
12. Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Refresh and hydrate your skin with this soothing and revitalizing facial spray.
13. Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40
Protect your skin while achieving a luminous glow with this lightweight and SPF-infused primer.
14. DedCool Xtra Milk Fragrance
Embrace a sweet and creamy scent with this delightful and long-lasting fragrance.
15. Freck Beauty Freck Noir
Create trendy and natural-looking faux freckles with this easy-to-use freckle cosmetic.
16. RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow
Illuminate your eyes with these shimmering and easy-to-apply cream eyeshadows.
17. Nudestix Nudies Bronze
Achieve a sun-kissed glow with this versatile and blendable cream bronzer.
18. Jackpot Candles Mystery Wooden Wick Jewelry Candle
Enjoy a delightful scent while discovering a surprise piece of jewelry within this unique candle.
19. Maison Louis Marie No.03 L'Étang Noir
Indulge in the captivating and mysterious scent of this luxurious and long-lasting perfume oil.
20. Harlem Candle Company Speakeasy Harlem Map Ceramic Luxury Candle
Transport yourself to the vibrant and nostalgic era of the Harlem Renaissance with this elegant and fragrant candle.
21. Spoken Flames Fearless Candle
Ignite your courage and confidence with this empowering and aromatic candle from Spoken Flames.
What's your favorite product? Let us know below!
