The Most Interesting Ice Cream Flavors From Salt & Straw Are Available Across The Country
Innovative ice cream brand, Salt & Straw, announced a show-stopping lineup of ice cream flavors as part of their Vault Series for the month of April – and we're screaming, crying, and throwing up at how yummy all of them sound. Available this month for nationwide shipping, it's an absolute miracle that you get can your hands on these 5 creative flavors, no matter where you are in the U.S. The brand is having their 12th birthday on April 22nd, so celebrate along with a pint or two (or three)! Scroll below for the flavors that take you from savory olive to sweet mango.
Black Olive Brittle & Goat Cheese
This was the first flavor Salt & Straw debuted in Los Angeles. Shards of sweet-and-salty butter brittle made from cured black olives are mixed into a creamy cave-aged goat cheese ice cream, created in partnership with California’sCypress Grove Creamery.
Honey Marshmallow Rocky Road
First on the menu in 2012, this reimagined classic pays homage to the Pacific Northwest featuring fresh honey from Jacobsen, cooked down and whipped into gobs of pillowy marshmallow, then gently folded into chocolate ice cream spiced with cinnamon and ancho chili. Candied hazelnuts are studded throughout to add a playful crunch.
Sweet Corn & Waffle Cones
Originally created in collaboration with chef April Bloomfield, this flavor features fresh golden corn, torched until charred and roasty, then tossed into a corn flavored ice cream wrapped in ribbons of brown butter caramel. Bite-sized bits of chocolate-covered waffle cone add a sweet crunch.
Strawberry Cilantro Lime Cheesecake
Originally appearing on the first ever summer berries series, the flavor features toasty graham cracker crust that is folded into a delicate strawberry ice cream, then adorned with a ribbon of cilantro lime cheesecake for a zesty finish.
Mango Habanero IPA Sorbet
Crafted to be as quenching as cracking open a cold beer, the flavor features Laces IPA from Wynwood Brewing spun until frozen and spiced with fresh habanero, as well as mangoes and citrus. The combination results in a clean sorbet that awakens the senses with a fiery kick, followed by a juicy, hop-heavy flavor.
Shop The Salt & Straw Ice Cream Vault Series Here
Pints of the Month: The Vault Series ($75)
Find fun in all 5 flavors, available for nationwide shipping through April.
