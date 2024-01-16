We're Officially Getting A Court Of Thorns And Roses TV Show
While I love seeing BookTok-viral novels get turned into movies (hello It Ends With Us!), it's just as fun to see them get turned into TV shows, like Fourth Wing — and A Court of Thorns and Roses. If you're a fantasy book fan, then there's a good chance you've heard of the sensation, if not devoured the entire series already! Keep reading for the latest news on the A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show.
What is A Court of Thorns and Roses about?
A Court of Thorns and Roses follows Feyre, a huntress who's forced to live with the immortal faeries after killing a wolf in the woods. The longer she stays in the Fae's world, the more she begins to love it — and the passionate, alluring faerie Tamlin. But as a dark shadow grows, both their world and Tamlin are put in danger, and it's up to Feyre to save them all.
Is A Court of Thorns and Roses going to be a TV show?
Yes, there's A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show in the works! After a few nonstarters, the series moved to Hulu in 2021, where Sarah J. Maas is working with Outland creator Ronald D. Moore. The last official piece of news we got was in 2022, when Sarah told The New York Times she was still working on the show with Moore.
When is the A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show release date?
The A Court of Thorns and Roses show is still in the very early stages of pre-production so the earliest we can expect to watch the first episode is late 2025 or early 2026. According to celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, Hulu allegedly has the first four scripts. While they were supposed to begin filming late 2023 or early 2024, that would have been pushed because of the writers' and actors' strikes.
Who's in the A Court of Thorns and Roses cast?
There haven't been any official casting announcements yet, but Deuxmoi (via Marie Claire Australia) revealed some potential actors who could be in the running, like Thomas Doherty, Theo James, and Katherine Langford. Actress Brec Bassigner expressed that she'd love to be considered for a role. "I emailed my team, and I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t care if I have one line. I have to be a part of this,'" she says in an interview with TV Line.
When did the Court of Thorns and Roses series come out?
A Court of Thorns and Roses is the first novel in the series of the same name, and was published in 2015. Sarah J. Maas continued the series with A Court of Mist and Fury in 2016, A Court of Wings and Ruin in 2017, A Court of Frost and Starlight in 2018, and A Court of Silver Flames in 2021.
Are you excited for the A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show? Let us know your dream cast in the comments and on TikTok!
