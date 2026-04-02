Sarah Pidgeon In Talks To Join Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner in ‘Honeymoon With Harry’

Sarah Pidgeon is on a remarkable run. Following her breakout performance in the FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette—created by Connor Hines—Pidgeon has established herself as one of Hollywood's most compelling rising stars. While she previously built a strong resume with roles in The Wilds and Tiny Beautiful Things, Love Story has truly catapulted her career to the next level.

Now, the 29-year-old actress is in talks for one of the industry's most anticipated upcoming projects: Honeymoon with Harry.

Here is everything we know so far about the Amazon MGM Studios production.

Amazon What is 'Honeymoon with Harry' About? Based on the novel by Bart Baker, the film follows a man and his father-in-law on a honeymoon gone wrong. After the protagonist’s bride-to-be dies tragically just two days before their wedding, he finds himself forced to share the trip with his grieving father-in-law. At its core, the story explores grief, heartache, and finding hope in unexpected places. Pidgeon is rumored to play the late bride-to-be, appearing primarily in flashback sequences as the central love interest whose loss haunts both men.

Sarah Pidgeon Joins Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner in ‘Honeymoon With Harry’ Getty Who Stars in the Film? In addition to Pidgeon, Honeymoon with Harry features the powerhouse pairing of Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain) and Kevin Costner (Yellowstone). As the central duo, they must reconcile their differences while navigating a complicated emotional journey. This project has been in development for years, and this particular cast makes the wait feel well worth it.

Getty The Creative Team The screenplay is penned by Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, ensuring a deeply emotional experience for audiences. The film also marks a reunion for the creative team, as it will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the duo behind Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Getty Filming and Release The production is set to film in Queensland, Australia, utilizing locations in Brisbane and the Whitsunday Islands. While an official release date hasn’t been set, filming is slated to begin in April 2026, suggesting a potential premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.

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