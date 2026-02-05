Colleen Hoover leading actors Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us) and Maika Monroe (Reminders of Him) are leading a brand new movie called Vegas: A Love Story. And even though this particular story (from Ramin Bahrani) isn't by the hit romance author, the plot is definitely the kind of sweeping and dramatic love story her fans will be all over. I'm a sucker for any kind of romance that features unexpected connections and plenty of yearning. Sounds pretty perfect for Valentine's Day season, honestly. So let's just go ahead and get into it because I can't contain myself anymore!

Here's everything you need to know about Vegas: A Love Story, starring Brandon Sklenar and Maika Monroe.

What happens in the new Vegas movie? Universal Pictures Vegas: A Love Story follows graphic designer Dillon (Maika Monroe) who falls for Freddy (Brandon Sklenar), a welder who's also a single father trying to figure out what the rest of his life will look like. As their connection grows, there are quite a few secrets between these two that threaten to end the relationship before it can really begin. Dillon's living out of her car, and Freddy's in-laws (Michael Shannon and Judy Greer) decide to take action to protect Freddy's son. And when Dillon's ex Ryder (Paul Dano) comes back into the picture, things get even more complicated. “I’ve spent over a year in Las Vegas to write and prepare this film, a story about people living close to the edge, who don’t believe they deserve love, and find it anyway,” Bahrani told Deadline. “When you have an ensemble this extraordinary then the film can grow from the inside out, revealing itself through the process.” Between the complicated relationship dynamics, family tension, and the classic plotline of an ex reentering the picture, this is definitely the kind of romance movie that Colleen Hoover fans will want to watch and then rewatch. Not to mention there's just enough of a thriller vibe to raise your heart rate. I'm already hooked!

Who's starring in Vegas: A Love Story​ with Brandon Sklenar? Jojo Whilden/Sony Pictures The Vegas: A Love Story cast has some really remarkable (and recognizable) names that you won't want to miss. Maika Monroe stars as Dillon alongside Brandon Sklenar as Freddy. Paul Dano step into the story as Dillon's ex Ryder, while Michael Shannon and Judy Greer play Freddy's in-laws. Beau Foxx, Maximilliana, Dylan Flashner, and Natasha Yi also star. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani and written by Bahareh Azim.

Where can I watch Vegas: A Love Story? Abhishek Navlakha/Pexels The movie will be hitting theaters before the end of 2026. "We could not be more thrilled to launch our new production company A/Vantage Pictures with Ramin Bahrani’s urgent, emotional, socially and culturally relevant film Vegas: A Love Story," A/Vantage Pictures’ Berman added. "I cannot wait to share this film with audiences later this year.”

