The wedding of the decade has finally come — and by that I mean JFK Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette's (Sarah Pidgeon) wedding in Love Story season 1, episode 6. After their public park fight in episode 5 and a tearful proposal, John and Carolyn are tying the knot. But amid the craziness surrounding their relationship, it's very important to Carolyn that it be a tiny affair. Like, 40 people and no press kind of tiny. As you can imagine based on all the family drama and press coverage so far, it almost ends in disaster.

Keep reading for a full recap of Love Story season 1, episode 6 "The Wedding," streaming on Hulu now.

FX/Hulu Carolyn, Ethel, and the rest of the Kennedy family now have to deal with the reality that Carolyn and John's relationship is the perfect paparazzi fodder — and that every single move they make will be scrutinized. Ethel tells Carolyn during a one-on-one meeting that she'll "never be given the benefit of the doubt again." I know I've never been the center of a media frenzy (and hopefully never will be), but even I could relate to that sentiment as a woman who easily feels like every move I make is wrong. I can't imagine feeling that on a global scale. John and Carolyn also get some one-on-one time in their living room, dreaming up their small wedding and dancing around to a record. As any child of 90s and 00s rom-coms, I'm a sucker for an incredibly-attractive couple hamming it up in their New York City apartment. I think this is one thing that sets this series apart and makes it so appealing to so many viewers; it feels like a return to the style and storytelling we all miss from the pre-cell phone era of television.

FX/Hulu Lisa DePaulo, a feature writer at JFK Jr.'s magazine George, tells The Hollywood Reporter that "what was sadly missing from the wedding was all the fun prep stuff — like Carolyn and Carole slipping into George’s offices at night to xerox the wedding programs." To keep the paper trail nonexistent, "the guests were invited by phone call, with some of John’s friends told they were the only friend invited, to limit the chatter," she continues. "And how utterly thrilled the couple was that they actually pulled it off. John sent the cutest email to his staff before the news broke saying, “Guess what I did this weekend?”

FX/Hulu Well, back to the wedding of it all, apparently Carolyn's dream wedding involves Caroline Kennedy (Grace Gummer) standing by her side as the Maid of Honor instead of her sister Lauren (Sydney Lemmon). Carolyn's hoping it will put Caroline on her good side, while Lauren is convinced Caroline literally won't care at all, but Caroline does seem surprised and very touched when she's asked. This isn't the only shake up; Carolyn quits her job at Calvin Klein at the same time he learns she's gone with a different designer for her wedding dress. With an updated look and a few new Kennedy-fied wardrobe pieces, Carolyn makes her way to the elevator with a tiny smile on her face before slipping on her sunglasses as the elevator doors close. It definitely feels like the kind of send off where everyone — including Carolyn — knows that her life is about to entirely change. Standing on the precipice of a major shift is both thrilling and terrifying, and Sarah Pidgeon translates that feeling really well.

FX/Hulu As Carolyn, John, and their families gather on Cumberland Island for the rehearsal dinner, Carolyn's mother Ann (Constance Zimmer) delivers a really beautiful speech that's my favorite moment of the episode. She tells the guests that as a child on a school trip, Carolyn chose to sit with a new girl who got car sick so she wouldn't be alone. And she asks John to remember Carolyn and choose her instead of simply bringing her along on whatever adventure their lives were about to become. The couple spends one last night as fiancés on the beach before waking up to the sunrise and skinny dipping in the ocean. It's a pretty wordless morning for them, and they seem to just revel in the privacy before the hustle and bustle of the day start.

FX/Hulu John and Carolyn's adventure as a married couple begins on their wedding day as a helicopter is circling the wedding, Carolyn's zipper-less dress needs to be fixed so she can actually get it on, and the guests are waiting in the summer heat while the wedding is incredibly delayed. By the time Carolyn actually shows up, the helicopter is gone, the sun has set, and the family is low-key ready to leave. But it also ends up being a gorgeous, tearful, candlelit ceremony. Ugh I just love weddings!!! As the now-married couple dances, Carolyn admits that she doesn't want the evening to end (which is pretty touching considering she wasn't sure about getting married in the first place). When John tells her it won't end, she whispers, "Everything ends." "Not us," he responds, before the couple takes off the next day in a tiny plane. Yeah, I'm going to need 5-7 business days to process this finale.

What are your thoughts about Love Story? Let us know on Facebook!