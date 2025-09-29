Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Married! See The Adorable Pictures.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married! The actress and entrepreneur and the music producer tied on the knot on September 27, 2025, and not only were all their celebrity best friends in attendance — including Taylor Swift — but the day was literally decades in the making (I've been listening to Selena sing about wanting love since I was in elementary school. I'm not crying you are!). Well it appears that it was literally the perfect day and I have all the sweet details below.

Here's everything you need to see from Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez's wedding because it was perfect.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco getting married? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ARE married! The couple exchanged vows this weekend and the photos are literally too cute. Sel posted the wedding photos on Instagram with the simple caption, "🤍 9.27.25 🤍" — and the post already has over 21 million likes. "Our Mabel is MARRIED. 🥹🤍" the official Only Murders in the Building account commented, while Rachael Ray added, "Everyone’s favorite couple! So happy for you guys! 🧡" The photos show off the classy, old Hollywood look that Selena went for, including her halter-neck dress, glossy waves, and white bouquet. And more than one fan is calling the big day a fairytale after Benny Blanco posted his own photos.

Who is Benny Blanco that married Selena Gomez? View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco) Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco is a music producer, but he's also now a prince ;). "i married a real life disney princess," he said in his Instagram caption. "I love you soooo much 🤍," Selena Gomez commented, while her Wizards of Waverly Place costar Jennifer Stone added, "A princess and her prince. Could not be happier for you two! ❤️" "This is the ending every Disney movie needed 💍✨" a third comment reads. I'm obsessed!

Who was at Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's wedding? The big day was attended by Selena's Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Paul Rudd, SZA, and Taylor Swift. And according to People sources, Short and Martin gave a speech at the rehearsal dinner while Swift and Ed Sheeran gave speeches at the wedding reception. "Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun," the source reveals. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room." Another People source reveals the couple gave their own vows! "The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental," they shared. Mark Ronson also reportedly DJ'd the reception, so I know it was a good time.

Where did Selena Gomez get married? The couple got married in Santa Barbara, CA at the Sea Crest Nursery, according to Vogue. In total, 170 guests showed up.

