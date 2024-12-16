Selena Gomez Had No Clue She Manifested Her Engagement Ring In 2015
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco are engaged — and the best part of the whole celebration has been seeing the reactions. Taylor Swift has made an official request to be flower girl, while Hailey Bieber showed some surprising love for the couple on Instagram. But Selena's reactions have been the sweetest of all. We've already seen some photos of a very-excited Selena from the night Benny proposed, but the producer just posted a couple of videos that will totally change how you look at the engagement.
Keep scrolling to see all the details on Selena Gomez's engagement ring — and Benny Blanco's proposal surprise!
Selena Gomez actually sang about her future engagement ring in 2015.
Benny Blanco shared a video of Sel after the proposal as they cheers two glasses of champagne, and Selena Gomez's engagement ring is on full display! I'm also obsessed with the fur coat she wore to the date — it's the perfect shade of bridal white.
The marquise diamond is the perfect cut for Selena because it's both classy and modern but it's also unexpected and romantic all in one. And fans are calling out how Selena sang about marquise diamonds in 2015's "Good For You," so she basically manifested her ring and didn't even know it.
How many carats is Selena Gomez's engagement ring?
Selena Gomez's engagement is estimated to be around four carats, according to Julia Hackman Chafé, a jewelry content creator and gemstone wholesaler (via TODAY). The larger marquise diamond is set on a chunky gold band made up of smaller .25 carat stones. Gorgeous! And if you're wondering how much is Selena Gomez's ring? “The diamond itself, if Benny chose a high-quality diamond, is probably around $75,000 and up,” Chafé said.
Benny Blanco also revealed his proposal to Selena wasn't your average picnic.
Behind the scenes look of the studio where Benny Blanco recreated a date to propose to Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/b6jJmL5190— Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) December 14, 2024
Benny also posted a behind-the-scenes look at his Taco Bell proposal picnic, and revealed the proposal took place on a soundstage! Talk about a real-life romantic movie moment. Ever since he popped the question, Selena's been "glowing," and these new videos and all the photos are totally proving it.
“They’re so supportive of each other,” a source told Peopleafter the couple got engaged. “He wants the best for her and she wants the best for him. They’re perfect together. They really are.” I just love love.
Did you know Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's proposal was in a soundstage?! I literally had no idea, but I love that Benny was able to make it perfect. Check out our weekend email newsletter for more pop culture & celebrity news!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!