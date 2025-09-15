Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At The 2025 Emmys

There's one popstar who's ready to get her "love on" — Selena Gomez is engaged! And in addition to Taylor Swift throwing her hat in the ring for flower girl and Hailey Bieber seemingly sending love to the happy couple, Selena continues to feel great as we get closer to the big day.

Selena Gomez might have been one of the best dressed at the 2025 Emmy Awards, but Sel and Benny Blanco were one of the cutest couples too. This duo couldn't keep their hands off each other on the red carpet — including Benny giving Selena a big kiss on the cheek! We're simply obsessed.

Benny Blanco's proposal to Selena Gomez proves how well he knows her.

Benny Blanco reportedly popped the question on December 11, and we know from Selena's photo dump that the engagement began in a park with a Taco Bell picnic. And honestly? I've never had more respect for someone. And ever Selena Gomez's ring found its permanent home on her finger, sources says she's been "glowing."

“They’re so supportive of each other,” a source tells People. “He wants the best for her and she wants the best for him. They’re perfect together. They really are.”

These two know each other inside and out, and considering Benny Blanco grabbed Sel's favorite meal from Taco Bell, the proposal proves it! "It was very her," another source says. "It was a total surprise to Selena."

It's those tiny moments that are the most romantic to me because they prove you're willing to go the extra distance on tiny details other people would overlook. "Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones," the source continues, mentioning that the couple had an "impromptu gathering" with some friends and family members after Selena said yes. "It's such a true partnership between them."