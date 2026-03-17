Dylan O'Brien & Rachel McAdams on the "Juicy" Challenge of Surviving 'Send Help' (Exclusive)

Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, is coming to digital release on March 24, 2026, and in honor of the moving coming home, we're getting brand new bonus content!

Brit + Co has an exclusive look behind the scenes with Rachel and Dylan — and this clip will make you love them even more.

Check out Brit + Co's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Send Help before the movie hits digital on March 24, 2026.

Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien Take Us Behind the Scenes of 'Send Help' Your browser does not support the video tag. Send Help follows two colleagues, Linda (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley (Dylan O'Brien) who crash land on an island and have to figure out how to survive — especially since they're the only two people who survived their plane crash and they totally hate each other. But thankfully, Rachel and Dylan couldn't be farther from their characters! "Rachel is unbelievable, she's one of my favorite people I've ever worked with," Dylan says. "We're so different as actors in a way that I luckily we both really like appreciated and I think loved about one another it was such a good sort of puzzle piece fit together she approaches it with such preparation in a way that when you're in a scene with her." And Rachel agrees that Dylan's approach to the story also made filming even better. "Dylan, he's such a brave actor, which I think went a long ways with this character, you know," Rachel adds. "He wasn't afraid to be ugly, disliked, the bad guy. He swung for the fences. He's such an adept actor that no matter how big it got, it was never false. It just ratcheted everything up that much more. And I think it really worked for Sam's sensibility, you know, this heightened, so darkly comedic. Dylan really found the sweet spot of that dark comedy."

20th Century Studios "The interactions of the two of them to be very real, had to be in the moment, so they would improvise," director Sam Raimi says. "I encouraged it, and they were great at it, and what great scene partners they were really giving the other energy and ideas and really listening when the other actor performed. It was fantastic." As while Send Help was memorable for viewers, it was also memorable for the cast. "This was an incredibly juicy character," Rachel McAdams says. "It was great to be able to play such an arc. It was a new, unique, exciting challenge to us."

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