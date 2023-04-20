Rachel McAdams Says Her Newest Character Would Eat Cheese Fries With Regina George
Rachel McAdams has played some of the most iconic roles of the early 2000s, from Mean Girls' Regina George to The Notebook's Allie Hamilton, and her newest role is just as empowering, memorable, and feel-good. In Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (in theaters April 28), McAdams plays Barbara Simon, a mother who must tackle bra shopping, family drama, and the scariest thing of all: PTA moms.
Abby Ryder Fortson stars as the titular Margaret. You might recognize Fortson from titles like Marvel's Ant-Man, but she becomes her own force in this Judy Blume adaptation, and her scenes with McAdams and Kathy Bates' Sylvia are pure magic. Check out our exclusive interview with Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson below!
Our Interview With Rachel McAdams And Abby Ryder Fortson
We talked to McAdams and Fortson about the experience of working on Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret with so many different kinds of women, and why it unites us all. They also give us a look at the books that shaped their childhoods — and whether Barbara would get along with Regina George and Allie Hamilton.
Lead image and YouTube thumbnail via Dana Hawley/Lionsgate
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!