I'll absolutely be seated!

'Send Help' Trailer: Watch Dylan O'Brien & Rachel McAdams Fight For Survival In Their Insane Thriller

send help release date cast
20th Century Studios
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleOct 17, 2025
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond.

Dylan O'Brien and Rachel McAdams are officially starring in a movie together, and I'm already looking to get tickets. While this pair wasn't on my fan cast bingo card, I'm certainly not mad about it! The two actors are joining Sam Raimi's upcoming horror thriller, Send Help, and while I'm excited about the cast, the plot alone sounds like it'll have me on the edge of my seat! I did some digging on what this movie is about, when we can expect it, and more, so you don't have to. See you at the theaters!

Here's everything you need to know about Dylan O'Brien & Rachel McAdams in Send Help.

Where can I watch Send Help?

Send Help is coming to theaters January 30, 2026. Scary movies are even better in a big, dark, loud theater, so I am more than here for that! BRB while I try not to eat my popcorn too loud during the suspenseful parts!

What is the movie Send Help about?

rachel mcadams

John Nacion/Getty Images

Deadline reports that this is a "survival horror thriller" (that's a mouthful of a genre!) about two coworkers who get stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. The pair has to overcome their differences in order to survive, but that may prove more challenging than not. Will they both make it out alive?

Whatever happens, I'll be seated and watching!

Who's in the Send Help cast?

dylan o'brien

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

The Send Help cast includes:

  • Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle
  • Dylan O'Brien as Bradley Preston
  • Edyll Ismail
  • Dennis Haysbert
  • Xavier Samuel
  • Chris Pang
  • Thaneth Warakulnukroh
  • Emma Raimi

Where was Send Help filmed?

send help filming locations

20th Century Studios

Send Help was filmed around the world in Sydney, Australia, Los Angeles, California, and Thailand from February to April 2025.

