Dylan O'Brien & Phoebe Dynevor's 'Anniversary' Is The Ultimate Fall Thriller — See The Trailer!

Here's everything you need to know about Anniversary, coming to theaters October 29, 2025.

When I heard about a movie starring Zoey Deutch,, McKenna Grace, AND, I couldn't contain my excitement. Especially when I learned it would be a gripping family drama (my all-time favoritegenre right now). Well, after waiting a literal year for updates on the project, you can imagine my surprise when Lionsgate announced the release date — and surprised us with the trailer. I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since.

Where can I watch Anniversary? Anniversary is coming to theaters on October 29, 2025. It might not officially be a Halloween movie, but it's definitely spooky.

What is the film Anniversary about? Ellen and Paul's (Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler) family is very close. But when one of Ellen's former students Liz (Phoebe Dynevor) starts dating their son Josh (Dylan O'Brien) their relationships start to splinter. Liz is part of a new movement called "The Change," and according to the official synopsis, "Liz’s role in 'The Change' brings simmering conflicts to the surface, unraveling the fabric of the family just as the nation itself stands on edge during an alarming and challenging time of uncertainty." The "newcomer enters an established family and changes it forever" is giving me major flashbacks to Knives Out...anyone else?

Who's in the Anniversary cast? Lionsgate The Anniversary cast is incredible, and I still can't believe we get to see all these faces in the same movie! Here's the full cast list: Diane Lane as Ellen

as Ellen Kyle Chandler as Paul

as Paul Dylan O'Brien as Josh

as Josh Phoebe Dynevor as Liz

as Liz Zoey Deutch as Cynthia

as Cynthia McKenna Grace as Birdie

as Birdie Madeline Brewer as Anna

as Anna Daryl McCormack as Rob

as Rob Rebecca O'Mara as Enumerator

Where was Anniversary filmed? Lionsgate Anniversary filmed in Dublin, Ireland in July 2023. When the Hollywood strikes led to industry-wide filming holds, Anniversary was one of the movies allowed to continue production! So, thankfully, the film wasn't delayed too long.

Is the movie Anniversary based on a book? Lionsgate If you've been craving fresh storytelling, then this movie's for you because Anniversary isn't based on any previous piece of work! It's a brand new idea, baby.

