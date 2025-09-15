You Probably Missed This Genius 'Severance' Easter Egg In Britt Lower's Emmy Speech

The cast and crew of Severance gave us an epic second season of the hit show, and I can't get enough. After executive producer Ben Stiller spread the news about the Apple TV+ series’ return back in January 2024 with a quote tweet simply commenting, "back to work,” we got some amazing episodes in 2025 — including a heartbreaking finale.

But it all worked out behind the scenes because the series accumulated some amazing Emmy wins, including Best Actress for Britt Lower. And her acceptance speech included the most genius Easter egg, like, ever.

Here's the latest news on Severance season 2 — including Britt Lower's Emmy speech.

Has Severance won any Emmy's? Kevin Winter/Getty Images Severance won at the 2025 Emmys — including Best Actress for Britt Lower. And the back of her acceptance speech features "Let Me Out" written on the back. Any Severance fan will know this is a nod to the battle between Helly's Innie and Outie personalities (AKA her work and her personal life personality). Genius Easter egg if you ask me.

Watch The Official 'Severance' Season 2 Trailer! Apple TV+ Adam Scott is back in the first teaser trailer for Severance season 2 — and spends the entire trailer running from his problems (relatable). It appears that despite the fact Mark's innie retreats at the end of season 1, it looks like he wakes back up in the elevator and has lots of surprises waiting for him in the office.

Where can I watch Severance Season 2? Apple TV+ You can watch all of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+.

What is Severance about? Apple TV+ Severance is a fictitious psychological thriller TV series that’s focused on a biotech company named Lumon Industries. In the show, Lumon Industries has popularized a procedure called ‘severance’ that separates their employees’ work selves from their personal lives. Essentially, when Lumon employees are at work, they can’t recall anything outside of work, and vice-versa when they aren’t at the office. The first season of Severance follows Lumon Industries employee, Mark (portrayed by Adam Scott). Throughout the first season’s nine episodes, Mark and his coworkers begin to learn more about the severance procedure, their double-lives, and Lumon Industries’ true objectives – and it all begins to unravel in a mysterious way.

Who's in the Severance cast? Apple TV+ The Severance season 2 cast includes: Adam Scott

Patricia Arquette

John Turturro

Christopher Walken

Zach Cherry

Britt Lower

Tramell Tillman

Jen Tullock

Dichen Lachman

Michael Chernus

Gwendoline Christie

Bob Balaban

Merritt Wever

Alia Shawkat

Robby Benson

Stefano Carannante

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

John Noble

How many episodes are in Severance season 2? Apple TV+ Severance season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025 and features 10 episodes. Here's the release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" premiered on Apple TV+ January 16, 2025

Why is Severance season 2 taking so long? Apple TV+ Severance season 2 took so long because production was halted in the wake of last year’s writers strike. The cast and crew began filming season 2 on October 3, 2022, with production shutting down on May 8, 2023. Since SAG-AFTRA has struck a deal with AMPTP studios, it’s “back to work” on the Severance set per executive producer, Ben Stiller.

Is Severance creepy? Apple TV+ Severance follows the horrors that come with working in an office, so yes, it’s creepy. Just kidding (sort of)! The surreal tone of Severance definitely makes it creepy. There’s an ongoing feeling that someone – or something – is constantly keeping watch and wants to gain control. This tone, paired with the series’ clean, manicured (yet cold) visuals, chalks it up to be fairly disturbing. The characters in the show become increasingly aware of this cryptic, surveillant presence, and the building tension definitely adds to the show’s creepiness. It’s also pretty existential, which is the creepiest feeling of them all.

Was Severance canceled? Apple TV+ Severance was not canceled. (Thank goodness!) The production was put on pause due last May to 2023’s writers strikes, but it’s up and running now. We are enthused about the show’s return and can't wait for season 3!

This post has been updated.