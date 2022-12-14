These Were The Best TV Shows Of 2022
As 2022 comes to end, it’s been another banger of a year for TV. This year's greatest TV shows delivered some remarkable projects and did not disappoint. From dramas to reality shows, this year's TV took up hours of our time, and we're not sorry about it. At B+C, we're huge fans of TV and we had lots of 'water cooler' moments this year discussing our favorite shows. So without further ado, here are B+C's best TV shows of 2022.
Severance
Courtesy of Atsushi Nishijima/Apple TV+
Are you someone who is always talking about the idea of work-life balance? Well, enter Severance, where the show takes the idea to a thrilling and chilling extreme. We’re introduced to a group of workers at the corporation Lumon Industries, where they undergo an experimental procedure that severs their work selves from the rest of their lives. Meaning once this chip is implanted into their brains, when at work they don’t have any recollection of their personal lives and vice versa when outside of work.
If you think this show sounds like a Black Mirror episode, you’re not alone, but Severance was one of 2022’s biggest hits!
The White Lotus - Sicily
Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO
The second season of The White Lotuswas a spicy Sicilian dream filled with drama and great story plots. The pace of the second season was a little slower than the first, but that didn’t mean it lacked in any way. Mike White took everything that worked so well in the first season and dialed it up. We saw some characters win, said goodbye to some, and watched others leave the resort in better shape than they arrived. If you haven’t finished the second season yet, check out our fan theories and predictions!
And for those that are new to the series, The White Lotus official synopsis says the series is a "sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive resort over the span of one highly transformative week." This show is not only very addictive, but getting to peek into the lives of these vacationers from all walks of life while trying to solve the crime element before the finale is truly special.
Andor
Courtesy of Des Willie/Lucasfilm Ltd.
The latest installment in the expanding Star Wars universe, and out now this year on Disney+, is a prequel series to the Rogue One film focused on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Andoris a thriller that shows how its hero came to be involved with the Rebel Alliance. Similar to Rogue One, Andor has explored how people and their everyday lives are impacted by the Empire.
If you're a Star Wars fan like the crew at B+C, you're eagerly awaiting season 2.
Tell Me Lies
Courtesy of Josh Stringer/Hulu
Adapted for Hulu and based onCarol Lovering’s novel, Tell Me Lies is the story of a toxic relationship that goes on for far too long. It follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who fall in love in college and can’t seem to break the cycle of needing each other until they have no choice, but to do so in order to survive. As we watch this couple fall into a very addictive relationship, their friends find themselves caught up in the couple's harmful lies and manipulative antics.
Most of Tell Me Liesis set during Lucy’s freshman year of college in New York from 2007-2008, but similar to the book, the show also time jumps to 2015 and to the wedding of the Lucy’s former college roommate and her fiancé (also Jackson’s former college roommate). The season wraps with a very unexpected cliffhanger, and boy was it packed with jaw-dropping reveals.
And if you’re still recovering from the finale, welcome to the club. Thankfully Hulu confirmed we're getting a second season.
House of The Dragon
Courtesy of HBO
Game of Thrones's anticipated prequel, House of The Dragon, was released on HBO this year. The series is set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones and focuses on the history of House Targaryen, the family of which Daenerys Targaryen was a descendant. As the series title suggests, the show is about the house that ruled Westeros before a civil war, known as the “Dance of the Dragons." Throughout the season we watch as the impeding war divides the land of Westeros, and we play witness to dragons, betrayal, love stories, and blood drawn all for the titles of King and Queen.
Without giving away any spoilers for those who haven't watched, we saw that season 1 set the table for a very dangerous fight to come. And honestly, we're still thinking about that finale and are very anxious to see how it unfolds in season 2.
Wednesday
Courtesy of Netflix/Wednesday
Many of us have binged Wednesday, have seen and tried the infamous TikTok dance, and have quickly become obsessed with Jenna Ortega (and her beauty routine). But for those who have yet to watch one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, here’s what you need to know.
Tim Burton and Netflix collaborate to bring us Wednesday, and you may be familiar with her family, The Addams Family. We were thrilled to hear that Wednesday is getting the spotlight she deserves. Netflix’s synopsis of the show teases “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” that will follow the Addams’s only daughter as she attends the boarding school Nevermore Academy (a boarding school for outcasts, freaks, and monsters) only after being expelled from her ‘normal’ high school over an incident involving piranhas. We watch Wednesday juggle her new psychic powers and a supernatural murder mystery connected to her family.
Season 1 ended with a few cliffhangers, and with this show being one of Netflix’s most-watched, we’re waiting patiently for Netflix to share we’re getting a second season.
The Bear
Courtesy of Frank Ockenfels/FX
The Bearfollows a young award-winning chef in New York, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who has come back to his hometown of Chicago to run the family sandwich joint after a heartbreaking death in the family. Carmen’s brother, who has passed, left the sandwich shop, The Original Beef, to Carmen in his will. We watch Carmen learn to navigate the realities of owning a small business, his strong minded restaurant staff, and family relationships. The Bear is a comedy-drama that shows us the realness of family and the pitfalls of owning a restaurant.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Courtesy of Matt Grace/Prime Video
Amazon's eagerly awaited prequel to The Lord of the Rings arrived this year after years of development and speculation. The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings. It tells the story of how the Middle Earth kingdoms were formed. The most important event of this era is the forging of the rings and the rise of Sauron. The prequel series starts with peace and prosperity, but we all know it won't last as things take a dark turn.
Love Is Blind - Season 3
Courtesy of Netflix
Love Is Blind season 3 is Netflix’s hit dating reality show that has captivated the attention of, let's be honest, everybody. After seasons 1 and 2, we were psyched when we heard we’d be getting a third season. In the third season, we get to follow five couples who get engaged in the pods. We were truly taken on a rollercoaster ride this season, as this season’s couple presented many ups and downs. Without sharing spoilers, for some couples the answer was always yes, and for others, not so much.
For those that don’t know what Love Is Blind is about, the series is about men and women who are introduced to one another and must communicate in a way that is very similar to speed dating. This dating takes place over 10 days and has the couples communicating in separate pods where they are able to hear one another, but are not able to see one another. By the end of these pod dates, some couples will have built a strong enough relationship to get engaged (still never seeing each other), and others may walk away with never finding a connection. This show is wild, to say the least.
The show then follows the couples who get engaged in the pods into the real world. We get to watch the couples live together for the next four weeks while they navigate their new relationship, meeting each other's parents/friends, and ultimately deciding if they want to continue with the relationship.
Stranger Things - Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix
Stranger Thingsseason 4 took the summer of 2022 by storm. After a year and a half since season 3 was released, the Stranger Things fans were ready to return to Hawkins and finally learn about Hopper's fate. In the season 4 opener, immediately learn there are going to be a few plot lines this season.
Plot 1 involves the teenagers of Hawkins High being murdered in mysterious ways. And Eddie Munson, (new character and star of season 4), the leader of a Dungeons & Dragons group called the Hellfire Club becomes the main murder suspect. Don't worry, the gang comes together to help clear his name! Plot 2 takes us to California, where Eleven, Will and Jonathan have moved. Eleven learns about the events happening back home in Hawkins and the dangers her friends are in, so on her own accord she leaves with Dr. Brenner to a secret facility to help her regain her powers, all while Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Jonathan's pal Argyle try to track her down. And finally plot 3: the story line we have been waiting for since summer 2019, Hopper's fate. We watch as Joyce and Murray learn that Hopper may still be alive and are told to bring money to arrange for his transfer out of the Soviet prison camp where he and other inmates are forced to battle a Demogorgon. Crazy stuff, right?
Season 4 was a ride, and we experienced every emotion this season. And honestly, we're on the edge of our seat waiting for ST5 and what the finale holds for our friends in Hawkins.
Do you agree with our picks for the best tv shows of 2022? Shoot us a DM to let us know your thoughts and subscribe to our email newsletter for more awesome entertainment picks.
Lead image courtesy of HBO.