"White Lotus," "The Last of Us," and "Yellowstone" Just Got Delayed (Again)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions went on strike, the industry immediately began feeling the effects. Late night shows like SNL and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon stopped production immediately, and pre-production on shows like Stranger Things 5 halted. The end of the writers' strike means that pre-production on scripted content can resume, but we're still waiting to hear whether the end of the actors' strike means production can begin. That means it's going to take even *longer* for our favorite shows to release new seasons. After the delay that COVID caused, this is ... less than great news. Here's the latest info on which titles have been delayed, and when you can expect them.
Stranger Things 5
Stranger Things. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things."
Image via Netflix
"Writing does not stop when filming begins," Matt and Ross Duffer, co-creators and co-showrunners, tweeted on May 6. "While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work."
The Duffers went on to confirm in September that pre-production has resumed following the end of the writers' strike, but they won't be able to film until the actors' strike ends.
White Lotus Season 3
Image via HBO
The new season of White Lotus was supposed to be on our screens sooner rather than later, but it's been pushed to the next calendar year. "WhiteLotus Season 3, that was going to be ’24 and that’s likely moving into 2025,” said HBO and Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys, via Deadline.
The Last of Us Season 2
Image via Liane Hentscher/HBO
HBO is hoping to begin production on The Last of Us season 2 in 2024, meaning we'll probably see it in 2025.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
On May 7, author George R. R. Martin published a blog post confirming that the new Game of Thrones spinoff had ceased pre-production, while season two of House of the Dragon has already begun filming.
"The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began," Martin says. "The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons)."
They hope to begin production in the spring, via Variety, should the SAG-AFTRA strike end.
Spider-Man 4
Image via Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures/IMDb
During the New York City premiere of A Crowded Room, Tom Holland told Variety that a fourth Spider-Man was in its very early stages of development.
“I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” he said. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”
The WGA strike may have ended, but we still don't know when this movie could begin filming.
Yellowjackets
Co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed on Twitter that after one day in the writer's room for season three, pre-production has stopped: "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal."
The writer's room is able to get back to work, but we'll have to wait for the actors to get the all clear before filming can begin.
Bunk'd
Deadline confirmed on May 7 that production on this Disney Channel comedy stopped, meaning we can expect a delay in the newest season.
Cobra Kai
Image via Netflix
Co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted on May 2 that production on the next season of this Netflix show stopped. "We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," he said at the time. "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary."
However, pre-production can now resume on the final season of the show!
Blade
The Marvel film was paused because of the WGA strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Abbott Elementary
Writing for Abbott Elementary's third season was intended for May 2, the same day the strike began. Writer Brittani Nichols says in an interview with Democracy Now! that the season could be delayed as a whole (and this was before the actors' strike): "That could change the amount of episodes, which people I’m sure will be very upset about. It could change the air date. It could change a lot of different things.”
“I am a writer. I’m in the WGA. I’m also on strike!" creator, executive producer, and star Quinta Brunson tweeted at the time. "I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers!”
Daredevil: Born Again
After disrupting the series' film schedule on May 8, Daredevil: Born Again shut down for the time being on May 10.
Good Trouble
Image via Mike Taing/Freeform
WGA picketers stopped production for Freeform's Good Trouble on May 9. "They got NO shooting done today. We got this done with a small crew of writers who started at 4am, and the cavalry of the Teamsters grips, electricians, crew etc.," @JorgeCoolReyes tweeted.
Since the actors still can't film, we won't be able to see the rest of the season for an indefinite period of time.
The Chi
The Chi stopped production on May 12 after "@IATSE 476 and @Teamsters Local 727 refused to cross the picket line," @ZaydDohrn tweeted.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
Image via Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max
Filming for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has been interrupted by the strike.
Daytime Emmy Awards
On May 16th, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that the Daytime Emmy Awards would be postponed.
"We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date," President & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement.
The Emmys are now scheduled for January 15, 2024.
The Penguin
The Batman spinoff series, was shut down for the day on May 16. Picketers also came to strike "outside a Harlem cemetery, to defend Gotham from The Penguin," according to a tweet from @warrenleightTV.
Severance
Season two of the series, starring Adam Scott , Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette has paused production. But that didn't stop the cast from joining the picket line!
Emily in Paris
Image via Netflix
Filming for the new season of the hit Netflix show has been delayed, via Variety, but they're hoping to resume production on Emily in Paris season 4 in the new year.
Yellowstone
The final episodes of Yellowstone have been delayed to November 2024.
Image via HBO
