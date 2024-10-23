The 'Severance' Season 2 Trailer Is Finally Here & I Have So Many Questions
The cast and crew of Severance are finally returned to the office after months of waiting for production to resume, and we finally have a first look from the new season! Apple TV+ just posted a teaser image from season 2 of cast member Adam Scott holding a bunch of blue balloons. We don't quite know the significance of this picture to the plot, but we do know we are pumped to see it!
Executive producer, Ben Stiller, spread the news about the Apple TV+ series’ return back in January 2024 with a quote tweet simply commenting, "back to work.”
Adam Scott also teased the Severance season 2 production in an Instagram post the same month, saying it’s “lovely being back at the office.” Severance season 2 is officially back on track. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season!
Watch The Official 'Severance' Season 2 Trailer!
Adam Scott is back in the first teaser trailer for Severance season 2 — and spends the entire trailer running from his problems (relatable). It appears that despite the fact Mark's innie retreats at the end of season 1, it looks like he wakes back up in the elevator and has lots of surprises waiting for him in the office.
Is there a release date for Severance Season 2?
Severance Season 2 Release Date
Yes, we finally have a release date for Severance season 2! The sophomore season will hit Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025.
What is Severance about?
Severance Season 2 Plot
Severance is a fictitious psychological thriller TV series that’s focused on a biotech company named Lumon Industries. In the show, Lumon Industries has popularized a procedure called ‘severance’ that separates their employees’ work selves from their personal lives. Essentially, when Lumon employees are at work, they can’t recall anything outside of work, and vice-versa when they aren’t at the office.
The first season of Severance follows Lumon Industries employee, Mark (portrayed by Adam Scott). Throughout the first season’s nine episodes, Mark and his coworkers begin to learn more about the severance procedure, their double-lives, and Lumon Industries’ true objectives – and it all begins to unravel in a mysterious way.
Who stars in Severance?
Severance Season 2 Cast
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, and Michael Chernus are all part of the main cast in Severance.
Deadline confirmed in 2022 that Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble are part of the Severance season 2 cast.
Where can I watch Severance?
You can stream season 1 of Severance on Apple TV+. If you don’t already have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can try the platform 7 days free before subscribing for $9.99/month.
Why is Severance season 2 taking so long?
Severance season 2 is taking so long because production was halted in the wake of last year’s writers strike.
The cast and crew began filming season 2 on October 3, 2022, with production shutting down on May 8, 2023. Since SAG-AFTRA has struck a deal with AMPTP studios, it’s “back to work” on the Severance set per executive producer, Ben Stiller.
Is Severance creepy?
Severance follows the horrors that come with working in an office, so yes, it’s creepy. Just kidding (sort of)!
The surreal tone of Severance definitely makes it creepy. There’s an ongoing feeling that someone – or something – is constantly keeping watch and wants to gain control. This tone, paired with the series’ clean, manicured (yet cold) visuals, chalks it up to be fairly disturbing.
The characters in the show become increasingly aware of this cryptic, surveillant presence, and the building tension definitely adds to the show’s creepiness. It’s also pretty existential, which is the creepiest feeling of them all.
Was Severance canceled?
Severance was not canceled. (Thank goodness!) The production was put on pause due last May to 2023’s writers strikes, but it’s up and running now. We are enthused about the show’s return!
