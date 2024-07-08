6 Heart-Racing Short Books You Can Read In One Day
Everyone's always talking about adding endless options to their TBR pile, but sometimes you just want a short book you can knock out in a day. Sound intriguing? Good, that's always my plan when dishing about things I think you should read.
These short books are full of annoying work habits, secrets, and a partial wedding takeover; basically everything that'll keep you hooked until you realized you've turned so many pages you made past the authors' acknowledgements. With less than 500 pages, these short books are the quickest form of escapism you'll love making time for.
I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue
Jolene has had it up to here with her co-workers, but her only reprieve is doing something petty and snarky via email. But, every action has a consequence...which is how Jolene lands in the office of the one HR guy she doesn't trust.
However, she soon learns she's not the only one sharing her innermost thoughts about this workplace, and she begins wrestling with whether she should expose her co-workers or not. It would ensure no one would look at her sideways, but Jolene's desire to take everyone down changes the more she reads things they don't want everyone to know about.
She slowly begin to humanize her co-workers...and may even find herself falling for the HR guy, Cliff.
I Hope This Finds You Well has the right amount of snark to keep you glued to every page as you sip your Daily Harvest Acai and Cherry Smoothie.
Call It What You Want by Alissa Derogatis
Sloane Hart is on the precipice of change. She's a senior in college who has big dreams of moving to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams which means she's laser-focused on enjoying her friends and letting nothing distract her from what she wants to accomplish. Too bad Ethan Brady is the hot neighbor she didn't know she'd have to face.
They're attraction to each other is immediately felt, but only one of them is willing to go deep. Unfortunately for Sloan, she's drawn to the hot, brooding guy whose past may be too vast for her to ever navigate.
The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams
The Three of Us only covers one day in the world of three people, but it's a hard-hitting tale that'll like have you choosing sides. It initially focuses on the relationship a wife has with her best friend and her husband, but then it quickly shifts between their three perspectives.
You see, the wife's best friend and husband can't stand each other at all. However, secrets are revealed during a mundane afternoon that turns way more eventful than they all anticipated. Before they know it, the wife, her best friend, and her husband will have to come to terms with the walls they've built around them.
One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
How would you feel if someone you thought you lost decided to reappear in your life?
For Katy, this answer is a little complicated given the circumstances. Her mother, Carol, died and left her feeling rather unsteady in life. Carol was the person who seemed to know just what to say to help Katy hold it together — and that's what made her death hurt so bad.
Deciding to travel to Positano after the loss of her mother, Katy feels the magnetic effects the Amalfi Coast has on her. She even swears that she feels her mother...
Nothing prepares her for the moment she meets a younger version of Carol though. It defies everything Katy thought she knew about death, introducing her to the fact that mothers are often people in their own right before being responsible for others.
Other People's Clothes by Calla Henkel
Upon arriving in Berlin, two American students become roommates and close friends as they navigate what feels like a new world. They couldn't be more different than each other, but that doesn't stop them from exploring what life has to offer.
But, weird things begin making them wonder if the apartment they're renting isn't all that it's cracked up to be. They're living in the space of Beatrice Becks, a crime author, and it almost feels like they're in one of her books.
Deciding to reclaim their lives, Zoe and Hailey become known for their raging parties in the apartment. However, with popularity comes even more problems that suggest they may be in over their heads...
Four Aunties And A Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Brides dream about hosting memorable weddings, but I bet they don't imagine a guest or photographer to trying to stealthily murder someone. Unfortunately, Meddy Chen's wedding becomes the source of murderous tension when it's discovered that her photographer's family is part of the mafia.
Even though she told her mom and aunts to relax during her wedding, they spring into action to make sure the mafia doesn't interrupt their sweet Meddy's special day.
Pick up one of these short books today
