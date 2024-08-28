15 Comfy Fall Essentials To ‘Add To Cart’ From Ann Taylor’s Labor Day Sale
Labor Day brings on the best of the best when it comes to sales, meaning it’s the perfect time to stock up on your fall capsule wardrobe. Ann Taylor is offering 30% off any full-price purchase for their Labor Day sale that runs through September 2, and their fall styles are way too cute to ignore. From everyday denim to office-ready dresses, these 15 fall essentials are easy, comfy staples you can wear well into the new season. Shop my favorite picks below!
Ann Taylor
Tipped Modern Boyfriend Cardigan
This cardigan is the perfect light fall layer to wear over a tank top or even a thin turtleneck. Your look will be unmissable, thanks to the eye-catching contrast pockets and bold gold buttons.
Ann Taylor
The Seamed Boot Jean
I love nothing more than some stretchy, smoothing denim. These bootcut jeans look super chic, too, thanks to the vertical seaming that runs up both legs. Complete the look with some basic ballet flats or fall boots!
Ann Taylor
Knit Belted Column Maxi Dress
This is a quintessential workwear dress that you can style in so many ways – a true staple! The crew neckline supplies some good coverage, while the leg slit adds some spice. Wear it with your go-to black heels and a cozy cardigan to totally win fall.
Ann Taylor
Tie Neck Top
This light top is perfectly polished with plenty of tailored details along the shoulders, sleeves, and neckline. You can customize your look to your liking using the ties along the top edge, tying them all the way up for a formal look, or letting them down for casual Fridays.
Ann Taylor
Quilted Suede Slides
These slide-on suede shoes are fitted with a quilted texture, amping up fall coziness in every step. They have no heel whatsoever, so they're a true no-fuss shoe.
Ann Taylor
The Cuffed Tab Waist Trouser
The fit of these trousers is unbelievable. They hit high on the waist before falling down into a wide-leg silhouette. The hems are cuffed in such a cute way, plus they have pleats along the legs for a very put-together vibe.
Ann Taylor
Modern Boyfriend Cardigan
This deep green color has my heart! This cardigan boasts a very classic shape adorned with shiny gold buttons. The multiple pockets set your look up for success, adding something a lil' different you can pair with gold shoes, jewelry, and even bags with gold hardware.
Ann Taylor
Weekend Palazzo Jean
Mid-rise jeans are my #1 pick when shopping for denim because they're so comfortable and don't restrict my body throughout the day. I like that this design has unique cuffs at the hem to spruce up any ensemble, whether you pair 'em with an oversized graphic tee or a polished sweater.
Ann Taylor
Leather Block Heel Slingback Pumps
Your next go-to pair of work shoes is here! These slingbacks boast the perfect 2.5-inch height for formalwear, plus they're easy to slide on since they don't have any fussy buckles along the straps. The toe shape is super refined – it's not too pointy nor too round.
Ann Taylor
Stripe Relaxed Sweater
You'll want to live in this sweater all fall long. The neutral stripes go well with anything, from denim skirts to black trousers. It's not overly heavy, either, so you can easily layer up on chilly days. If the white isn't your ideal vibe, it also comes in a cute burgundy color scheme.
Ann Taylor
Block Heel Leather Boot
Tall boots 'til I die! These black leather boots have a generously padded insole to ensure all-day comfort. I'd wear these with a denim mini skirt and chunky knit sweater for fall!
Ann Taylor
Houndstooth Strapless Vest
Houndstooth is hot. This strapless top is ideal for nights out since it's a little bit sultry, but still looks seamless. You can even snag a matching blazer if you crave more coverage around your arms and shoulders!
Ann Taylor
Cable V-Neck Vest
Vests were made for fall. They're the ultimate layer-able piece to keep in your closet for any occasion! This one has some cozy cable knit detailing that matches the season perfectly. You can wear it buttoned up or down based on where you're headed.
Ann Taylor
Denim Collarless Button Jacket
This denim jacket kicks things up a notch from your classic silhouette. It doesn't have a collar, instead boasting tailored pockets and plenty of gold buttons that coordinate well with the deep blue wash. I'd style it with some slacks, a basic blouse, and ballet flats.
Ann Taylor
The Greenwich Blazer in Houndstooth
This houndstooth blazer earns its unique flair from contrasting elbow pockets. It's a must-have piece when it comes to fall layering. You can wear it to the office or on weekend outings easily!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trending fall fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.