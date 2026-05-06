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Our favorite chops tempting us so far.

From Bixies to Pixies: 8 Celeb Short Hair Looks We’re Loving For Summer

Two women posing stylishly, one in a blue dress, the other in a yellow plaid outfit.
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Bre Avery
By Bre AveryMay 06, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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My friend and I were having a '90s movie marathon and decided to stream Reality Bites. We both agreed that the star of that coming-of-age film is neither Ethan Hawke nor Ben Stiller, but Winona Ryder's haircut.

Anyone who has seen the movie is familiar with her adorable "bixie" hairdo, which is so effortlessly '90s and terribly chic. It frames the face beautifully, carefully combining edginess with classic femininity.

Her iconic haircut made me realize how timeless this look really is. Fortunately, it hasn't gone out of style. Everyone from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid is sporting these short 'dos, and we're about to investigate our favorite chops so far.

Check out these short hair celeb looks we love!

Smiling woman in blue dress holding a can at an outdoor event.

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Zendaya's Trixie Cut

When we think of traditionally "feminine" hairstyles, our minds usually land on Rapunzel-style locks, aka long, flowy tresses. But Zendaya's trixie cut, which she debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2026, reminds us that sometimes the most feminine looks are chopped extremely short and very carefully styled.

Think of iconic movie stars from the Old Hollywood glam era, like Marilyn Monroe. Those short, sculpted styles brought all the attention to the face. And the face card never declines.

Person in an elegant black dress with a white feathered top at a formal event.

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Selena Gomez's Hollywood Glam Bob

The pop superstar looks breathtaking with short hair, because it flatters her youthful face shape and draws all the focus to her warm, expressive eyes. As a fellow round-faced girlie, I can't tell you the number of times my friends have told me I look "so much better" with short hair. It's a thing!

Man and woman smiling on the Oscars red carpet.

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Emma Stone's Flippy Bob

There's something so classic and mid-century about this flippy bob, like you're about to drink strawberry milkshakes at the local roller rink, circa 1954. If you love a vintage look, this is for you.

Woman with short hair and bold necklace, wearing elegant makeup against a light background.

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Marsai Martin's Wavy Bob

This aesthetic is utterly timeless, because it's somehow equal parts mature and girlish at once. Some hairstylists argue that shorter hair is more flattering because long hair tends to drag the face downward. The short cut draws the eyes up. It's like a mini facelift!

Person with short hair in a yellow and black patterned outfit against a pink feather backdrop.

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Gracie Abrams' Micro Bob

Seriously, is there anything cuter than Gracie Abrams' micro bob? It's so elegant, without all the hassle and maintenance that comes with mermaid-long hair.

Woman in a white dress with a chic hairstyle posing confidently.

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Teyana Taylor's Tousled Pixie

I love, love, love this cut. Why? Because it's the perfect blend of bold and beautiful. Teyana could make a paper bag look chic, but this tousled pixie is giving everything.

Person joyfully holding an Oscar trophy in a sparkling black dress.

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Jessie Buckley's Slicked-Back Pixie

Buckley's haircut is a fan-favorite for those who want to achieve that daring, avant-garde aesthetic. Now this is what I call a cutting-edge look!

Smiling woman in a black dress with red feathers at an event, standing in front of orange panels.

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Penélope Cruz's Layered Lob

The Vanilla Sky star is known for sporting long, flowing locks, but her recent chop is absolutely stunning and incredibly fresh. It somehow makes her look even more effortlessly glamorous, which feels genuinely unfair.

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