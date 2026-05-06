From Bixies to Pixies: 8 Celeb Short Hair Looks We’re Loving For Summer

My friend and I were having a '90s movie marathon and decided to stream Reality Bites. We both agreed that the star of that coming-of-age film is neither Ethan Hawke nor Ben Stiller, but Winona Ryder's haircut.

Anyone who has seen the movie is familiar with her adorable "bixie" hairdo, which is so effortlessly '90s and terribly chic. It frames the face beautifully, carefully combining edginess with classic femininity.

Her iconic haircut made me realize how timeless this look really is. Fortunately, it hasn't gone out of style. Everyone from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid is sporting these short 'dos, and we're about to investigate our favorite chops so far.

Check out these short hair celeb looks we love!

Getty Zendaya's Trixie Cut When we think of traditionally "feminine" hairstyles, our minds usually land on Rapunzel-style locks, aka long, flowy tresses. But Zendaya's trixie cut, which she debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2026, reminds us that sometimes the most feminine looks are chopped extremely short and very carefully styled. Think of iconic movie stars from the Old Hollywood glam era, like Marilyn Monroe. Those short, sculpted styles brought all the attention to the face. And the face card never declines.

Getty Selena Gomez's Hollywood Glam Bob The pop superstar looks breathtaking with short hair, because it flatters her youthful face shape and draws all the focus to her warm, expressive eyes. As a fellow round-faced girlie, I can't tell you the number of times my friends have told me I look "so much better" with short hair. It's a thing!

Getty Emma Stone's Flippy Bob There's something so classic and mid-century about this flippy bob, like you're about to drink strawberry milkshakes at the local roller rink, circa 1954. If you love a vintage look, this is for you.

Getty Marsai Martin's Wavy Bob This aesthetic is utterly timeless, because it's somehow equal parts mature and girlish at once. Some hairstylists argue that shorter hair is more flattering because long hair tends to drag the face downward. The short cut draws the eyes up. It's like a mini facelift!

Getty Gracie Abrams' Micro Bob Seriously, is there anything cuter than Gracie Abrams' micro bob? It's so elegant, without all the hassle and maintenance that comes with mermaid-long hair.

Getty Teyana Taylor's Tousled Pixie I love, love, love this cut. Why? Because it's the perfect blend of bold and beautiful. Teyana could make a paper bag look chic, but this tousled pixie is giving everything.

Getty Jessie Buckley's Slicked-Back Pixie Buckley's haircut is a fan-favorite for those who want to achieve that daring, avant-garde aesthetic. Now this is what I call a cutting-edge look!

Getty Penélope Cruz's Layered Lob The Vanilla Sky star is known for sporting long, flowing locks, but her recent chop is absolutely stunning and incredibly fresh. It somehow makes her look even more effortlessly glamorous, which feels genuinely unfair.

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