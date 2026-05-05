Believe it or not, Sabrina Carpenter's gorgeous 2026 Met Gala hair-do uses products that are super easy to get your hands on. The "Manchild" singer revealed the film strips on her dress are actually all stills from Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina (which is so cool), and her hair definitely adds to that old Hollywood aesthetic.

"With Sabrina's Dior look being made from film, there was a cinematic and archival theme to her look," Evanie Frausto says in a press release. "Sabrina has such a refined, timeless sensibility. I wanted the hair to feel like a modern interpretation of Old Hollywood. Hair that felt intentional and polished from every angle going up the Met Gala steps."

Keep reading for the products to get Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala hair.

1. "For this look, I created a sculpted vintage inspired shape with a clean, modern finish." 2. To start, you can't forget to get your hair ready for styling! "I prepped with Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment and Redken Big Blowout, then blow-dried the hair smooth and close to the head to keep the silhouette controlled and polished," Frausto says. "The sides were directed back, pinned tight, and rolled under to create a sleek, contoured shape. In the nape, I built two additional soft rolls that sweep back and out, giving contrast and dimension while still feeling cohesive."

3. "The placement and direction of each roll was key to balancing structure with softness and keeping the look elevated rather than overly set." Figuring out which hair silhouettes flatter your face is such an important element of nailing any beauty look, so don't be worried if you need to try this step a few times. 4. Sabrina always has totally flawless hair, which means your final step needs to be one that can last all night. "I finished with Redken Spray Wax, Redken Shine Flash, and Redken Control Hairspray for definition, high shine, and flexible hold."

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