Lately, my hair has been giving full tragic heroine on the moors energy — and not in a chic way. What was once glossy and full of life has somehow turned dull, flat, and a little… windswept in the worst sense. Think less Bridgerton garden party, more Wuthering Heights in a thunderstorm. Not exactly the vibe I was going for.

So I’m officially staging a haircare glow-up. It’s time to romance my strands the way a brooding Victorian hero would: with rich oils, nourishing treatments, and luxe formulas that bring back the shine, softness, and bounce my hair has been desperately missing.

If your locks are craving a little literary-level devotion too, these are the hair products I swear by to bring the luster, body, and main-character energy back to your tresses. Trust me — they’re worth every penny.

Try these volumizing products for romancing your hair!

Sephora Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil Glossy hair minus the dreaded frizz? Yes please! Sephora is selling this fan-favorite product for only $39. It promises a lovely floral scent as well as an increased shine to your locks, without the threat of oiliness.

My Kitsch Hair Volumizing Clips in Terracotta Where are my fellow limp-haired girlies? If you're dealing with flat tresses that refuse to be volumized, no matter how many products you use, you're going to want to add these clips to your shopping cart. It's the ultimate way to volumize, and for a reasonable price to boot.

Le Jardin The Hair Multiplier Want thicker and longer hair? This best-seller from Le Jardin is just what you need! Made of 95% natural ingredients, you’ll be rocking Cindy Crawford-level envious locks in as little as one month.

CVS Kitsch Flexi Rods Heatless Curling Set I absolutely love curling my hair, but hate what the hot iron does to my locks. Did anyone say split ends? If you want to avoid hair damage, yet love the beauty of Hollywood-style curls, you're gonna want to add these heatless curlers to your shopping cart.

Target Native Japanese Golden Pear Limited Edition Strengthening Conditioner Give your hair the love and strength it deserves with this high-rated Native Japanese Golden Pear Strength Conditioner available at Target.

My Ktisch Haze Blue Volumizing Thermal Round Brush This is the number one volumizing brush hair-enthusiasts are raving about right now. On sale for only $50 (initially $80), this best-selling product promises to restore bounce, health, and volume to your tresses.

Bounce Curl Volume Root Clips You can breathe life into your hair with these fan-favorite volume root clips. The clips lift the hair down at the root, adding volume. They work on all hair textures and patterns, so every girl can benefit from them.

CVS Mermade Hair The Double Waver I love it when my locks have bounce and texture, which is why I’m obsessed with the Double Waver. It promises mermaid locks, offering beauty and personality to your hair! The ionic ceramic plates protect your hair from any damage, and it promises to add waves to your hair in two seconds.

Andi Andi Suede Bow Barrette Top your new romantic waves with a bow, a barrette — or both — for a modern-day look that still feels straight out of your favorite period drama.

