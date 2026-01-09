I’m a huge fan of Kérastase, because my tresses look so luscious and sleek after using it — especially given all the hard water I'm dealing with on a daily basis. But my bank account, sadly, is not as fond of this ultra-expensive brand, since my Kérastase purchases have a habit of draining my wallet.

Fortunately, there are tons of haircare dupes for Kérastase available at a mere fraction of the price. Who’s ready to look like they’ve just stepped out of a hair commercial? I know I sure am!

Here are the best hair products that will keep your locks bouncy and luscious all day long.

Scroll to see which hair products like Kérastase we love for 2026!

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo & Conditioner As someone who unfortunately suffers from dry, brittle hair, especially during these cold winter months, I desperately need hydrating products that nourish my locks. It’s just like Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin Shampoo and Lait Vital Conditioner, which offer the same hydrating powers as the dupe.

Amazon L'Oreal's EverPure Bond Repair Shampoo Haircare enthusiasts are raving about this Kérastase dupe for its high-quality ingredients and gorgeous results. It’s almost identical to Kérastase's Gelée Curl Contour Gel-Cream, but with a kinder price tag. Count me in! PS: Did you know L'Oreal Professional actually OWNS Kérastase? So, yeah, I'd definitely trust their products — they practically share DNA!

Amazon John Frieda Violet Crush Purple Shampoo & Conditioner Utterly obsessed with this high-quality shampoo and conditioner, which is ideal for blondes who want to maintain their color.

Amazon Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Honestly, sometimes the simplest products have the greatest impact. For only $5, you can add healthy moisture and shine to your tresses. Total steal!

Amazon L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Restoring Shampoo & Conditioner If you're like me and instantly regret cutting your hair the second the stylist puts down their scissors, then you'll love this shampoo and conditioner set. I know I make this mistake over and over again, but L'Oreal really came through with this line that will help you grow your hair faster and healthier than ever.

Amazon Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo & Conditioner Redken products have never let me down, and the Acidic Bonding Concentrate shampoo and conditioner are no exception. I love how smooth and bouncy it leaves my hair, which is no easy feat considering how dry my scalp usually is. Thank goodness for this added hydration!

Amazon Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner You know how Kérastase products have a habit of making your hair appear so sleek and healthy that you look like you’ve just starred in a shampoo ad? Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine products offer the same glossy finish without breaking the bank.

Amazon CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Shampoo Cosmopolitan just ranked this anti-dandruff hydrating shampoo as one of the best hair care products of 2025, and it isn’t hard to see why. As someone who suffers from severe dandruff, I know how embarrassing it is to flake and itch constantly. It’s not fun! But fortunately, CeraVe is the ultimate game-changer for my fellow dandruff-sufferers, providing the extra hydration we need to combat a brittle, dry scalp. Which is your fave dupe on the list?

Looking for more beauty & hair tips? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.