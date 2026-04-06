8 Spring Hair Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2026

Spring is all about renewal, which makes it the ultimate time to shake things up and experiment with a fresh new look. Whether you're hoping to add texture, layers, a brand new shade, or all of the above, there are so many exciting hair styles popping up this season to play with. And the best part? There is genuinely something for everyone, whether you prefer your hair long and layered or short and blunt. There is truly never a better time to mix things up. Here are the chicest hair trends we are loving for spring 2026.

Check out this hair inspiration for your next cut and color.

Getty The Bixie Zendaya masterfully combines the pixie and the bob in this chic spring look. It is reminiscent of the roaring '20s (think The Great Gatsby), and despite how polished the look is, it is surprisingly low-maintenance—plus, the shorter length is perfect for keeping your cool as the spring temperatures start to climb.

Getty Wispy Long Bangs Forget the blunt helmet-cut fringe. These wispy, fluttery, face-framing bangs are a beautiful way to add character to your hairstyle, bringing a soft, timeless quality to your overall look that never goes out of style.

Getty The Bouncy Lob Here is a stylish '90s look that we are completely obsessed with this season. Rather than the blunt cut you would expect from a typical bob, the bouncy, slightly longer version adds serious volume and movement. Plus, it's still long enough to pull back when you need or want to.

Getty The Butterfly Cut This bouncy hairstyle is all about texture, long layers, and blowout curls. It combines boldness with retro glam (think the '70s shag cut), making it the perfect look to try this spring.

Photo by Fernanda Neitzel Waterfall Hair If you feel most like yourself when your hair is long, flowing, and cascading, this is your trend. The whole aesthetic evokes a flowing waterfall, effortlessly romantic and endlessly flattering.

Getty The Contour Cut Ladies, put the bronzer and highlighter down, because there is a whole new way to contour your features. This trend uses precision layers to highlight your bone structure in the most flattering way possible.

Spring Color Trends Getty Golden Brunette This gorgeous color blends the sophistication of a classic brunette espresso shade with the playful warmth of golden blonde. It is the kind of color that looks like permanent good lighting, and it suits just about every skin tone.

Getty Butter Blonde This golden-champagne shade strikes the perfect balance between warm and cool, making it one of the most wearable blonde tones of the season. It is flattering, fresh, and distinctly spring.

Getty Sun-Kissed Copper This warm, sun-kissed shade replicates a beautiful sunset and is one of the most talked-about colors this season. It is bold, inviting, and adds a touch of personality to any cut on this list.

There are so many gorgeous cuts, colors, and styles to experiment with this spring. Which one is calling your name?

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