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From 'Bixie' cuts to 'Butter Blond' color.

8 Spring Hair Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2026

8 Spring Hair Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2026
Spring Hair Trends
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Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 06, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Spring is all about renewal, which makes it the ultimate time to shake things up and experiment with a fresh new look. Whether you're hoping to add texture, layers, a brand new shade, or all of the above, there are so many exciting hair styles popping up this season to play with. And the best part? There is genuinely something for everyone, whether you prefer your hair long and layered or short and blunt. There is truly never a better time to mix things up. Here are the chicest hair trends we are loving for spring 2026.

Check out this hair inspiration for your next cut and color.

Person in a white shirt with black belt, outdoors, short curly hair, thoughtful expression.

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The Bixie

Zendaya masterfully combines the pixie and the bob in this chic spring look. It is reminiscent of the roaring '20s (think The Great Gatsby), and despite how polished the look is, it is surprisingly low-maintenance—plus, the shorter length is perfect for keeping your cool as the spring temperatures start to climb.

Person with short hair in a shiny strapless dress on a neutral background.

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Wispy Long Bangs

Forget the blunt helmet-cut fringe. These wispy, fluttery, face-framing bangs are a beautiful way to add character to your hairstyle, bringing a soft, timeless quality to your overall look that never goes out of style.

Woman with brown hair and lace dress, smiling slightly.

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The Bouncy Lob

Here is a stylish '90s look that we are completely obsessed with this season. Rather than the blunt cut you would expect from a typical bob, the bouncy, slightly longer version adds serious volume and movement. Plus, it's still long enough to pull back when you need or want to.

Woman with long hair and red lipstick getting her hair styled in a salon.

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The Butterfly Cut

This bouncy hairstyle is all about texture, long layers, and blowout curls. It combines boldness with retro glam (think the '70s shag cut), making it the perfect look to try this spring.

Woman with long, wavy blonde hair facing away against a gray background.

Photo by Fernanda Neitzel

Waterfall Hair

If you feel most like yourself when your hair is long, flowing, and cascading, this is your trend. The whole aesthetic evokes a flowing waterfall, effortlessly romantic and endlessly flattering.

Woman in black outfit sitting, surrounded by others in dimly lit setting.

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The Contour Cut

Ladies, put the bronzer and highlighter down, because there is a whole new way to contour your features. This trend uses precision layers to highlight your bone structure in the most flattering way possible.

Spring Color Trends

Smiling woman seated at a radio station with microphones and "SiriusXM" sign in background.

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Golden Brunette

This gorgeous color blends the sophistication of a classic brunette espresso shade with the playful warmth of golden blonde. It is the kind of color that looks like permanent good lighting, and it suits just about every skin tone.

Person with blonde hair in a red outfit, standing against a yellow background.

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Butter Blonde

This golden-champagne shade strikes the perfect balance between warm and cool, making it one of the most wearable blonde tones of the season. It is flattering, fresh, and distinctly spring.

Person with long red hair and freckles, wearing a neutral expression indoors.

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Sun-Kissed Copper

This warm, sun-kissed shade replicates a beautiful sunset and is one of the most talked-about colors this season. It is bold, inviting, and adds a touch of personality to any cut on this list.

There are so many gorgeous cuts, colors, and styles to experiment with this spring. Which one is calling your name?

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8 Spring Hair Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2026
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8 Spring Hair Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2026

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