Grab Your Slushees & Check Out Where The Cast Of "Glee" Is Now. How To Watch Lea Michele, Amber Riley, & More
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
ICYMI, the 15th anniversary of Glee is coming up on May 19 and we're feeling all the feels. But we're not the only ones! "It's incredible, like, that's my family. We did something that was groundbreaking," actress Amber Riley says in an interview with ET. "I'm always grateful to Glee for being the catapult for my whole entire career, and for giving me such a vast knowledge and vocabulary of music."
The teen drama played a huge role in the careers of stars like Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, and Alex Newell, and so many members of the cast of Glee has starred in a number of other titles. Their continued success proves just how talented they are, which is why I rounded up all their latest projects so you can spend more time watching them! Here's where you can see the cast of Glee in 2024.
Lea Michele as Rachel Barry
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Without a doubt, the most notable thing Lea Michele has done since the end of Glee is FINALLY starring as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl. It was a super meta moment that brought reality and Glee lore together, and the entire internet lost their minds. You can also watch her in Scream Queens and New Year's Eve. Lea is currently expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich, and has been very vocal about her struggle with PCOS.
Corey Monteith as Finn Hudson
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Before he was on Glee, Corey Monteith had roles on Smallville and Supernatural. He's also reportedly the inspiration behind Taylor Swift's "Mine" from Speak Now. You can also see him in Monte Carlo and Final Destination 3. Corey passed away on July 13, 2013.
Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Colfer is one of my personal favorite members of the cast of Glee, especially since Kurt is such a sweetheart. You can see him in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, and you can read his The Land of Stories book series! The actor and author has been in a relationship with Will Sherrod since 2013.
Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester
Images via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fox/Presley Ann/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates
Jane Lynch is one of the most iconic members of the cast of Glee thanks to her portrayal of Sue,and since the show wrapped, she's been involved with a number of other hit projects. You can see her in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wreck-It Ralph, Selena Gomez's Another Cinderella Story, and Only Murders in the Building. The actress lives with her wife Jennifer Cheyn, who she married in 2021.
Jenna Ushkowitz as Tina Cohen-Chang
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden
Jenna Ushkowitz joined the cast of Glee after her run in Spring Awakening on Broadway. She's done a few other Broadway shows like Waitress, and won Tonys for as a producer on Once on This Island and The Inheritance! You can also see Jenna in Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" music video, as well as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj's "Swish Swish," and listen to her And That’s What You Really Missed podcast, which she co-hosts with Glee star Kevin McHale. Jenna married David Stanley on July 24, 2021 (Kevin was her "man of honor" — cute!!) and in June 2022, gave birth to their daughter.
Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden
In addition to starring in Glee (and listening to his And That's What You Missed podcast, of course), you can see Kevin McHale in Bratz, Zoey 101, and American Horror Stories. He's been in a relationship with actor Austin P. McKenzie since 2016.
Ali Stroker as Betty Pillsbury
Images via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ali Stroker was a finalist for The Glee Project (a reality show that gave contestants the opportunity to appear in the show) before guest starring in season 4. Since the 2013 episode, Ali has starred in Lifetime's Christmas Ever After and also had a small role on Only Murders in the Building. The actress also became the first person with a disability to both receive a Tony nomination and award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for portraying Ado Annie in Oklahoma!
Dianna Agron as Quinn Fabray
Images via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fox/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
After playing Debbie Marshall on Milo Ventimiglia's Heroes, Dianna nabbed the role of complicated cheerleader Quinn on Glee. She's also had roles in Burlesque, I Am Number Four, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and The Chosen One. In 2022, Dianna finished her third residency Café Carlyle which is sooo giving Quinn Fabray.
Alex Newell as Wade "Unique" Adams
Images via Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Trevor Project/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Alex Newell stole hearts as Unique on Glee, and since the finale, they've also starred in Empire and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, as well as Broadway's revival of Once on This Island and Shucked (for which they became the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony).
Melissa Benoist as Marley Rose
Images via Kevin Winter/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Melissa Benoist just starred in Max's Girls on the Bus (watch our interview with her here!), but she might be best known for the title role in The CW's Supergirl. You can also see her in Patriot's Day, The Longest Ride, and Whiplash. Like other members of the cast of Glee, Melissa starred on Broadway and made her debut as Carole King in Beautiful. After splitting from Glee co-star Blake Jenner in 2017, Melissa got remarried to Chris Wood in 2019 and gave birth to their son in 2020.
Chord Overstreet as Sam Evans
Images via Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon
My personal favorite project from this Glee cast member is Falling for Christmas, which also stars Lindsay Lohan! You can also see him in iCarly, The Bold Type, and The Middle. The actor and singer dated Emma Watson in 2018, and in 2020, Chord released his song "Hold On," which has over 826 million streams on Spotify.
Jayma Mays as Emma Pillsbury
Images via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fox/Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
In addition to being a part of the cast of Glee, Jayma Mays has starred in Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Heroes, and Red Eye. She married Adam Campbell in 2007 and gave birth to their son in 2016. Most recently, Jayma starred opposite Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disenchanted!
Amber Riley as Mercedes Jones
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Hubert Vestil/Getty Images
Amber Riley's Mercedes is one of the best parts of Glee (and her rendition of "Bust Your Windows" is among the best performances on the show!!). Since the end of the series, Amber has starred in The Wiz Live!, The Little Mermaid Live!, and Monster High. She won Dancing with the Stars season 17 in 2013, and released her RILEY EP in 2020.
Darren Criss as Blaine Anderson
Images via Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association
Darren Criss won an Emmy in 2018 for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which is only slightly more impressive than his involvement in the viral, deep-cut production of A Very Potter Musical (kidding!). You can also see him in Melissa Benoist's Supergirl and Muppets Haunted Mansion. Darren married his longtime girlfriend Mia Swier in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2022.
Blake Jenner as Ryder Lynn
Images via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Blake Jenner starred in The Edge of Seventeen with Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson, as well as Supergirl and What/If. Blake married Melissa Benoist while they were both in the cast of Glee, but the couple divorced in 2017. In 2019, Melissa revealed in an Instagram video that she's a survivor of domestic violence + injuries she received from a past partner. Blake responded in 2020, revealing he had been the partner Melissa referenced.
Dot-Marie Jones as Coach Beiste
Images via Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD
Not only does Dot-Marie Jones play a coach in the cast of Glee, but she's also a 15-time world arm wrestling champion IRL. You can see her in Lizzie McGuire,Material Girls, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Killing It. Dot-Marie has been married to Bridgett Casteen since 2013.
Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Naya Rivera's Santana was one of the best characters on TV, and she had incredible vocal chops to boot. You can see the actress in Step Up: High Water, CSI: Miami, and Even Stevens. Naya passed away in 2020 while boating with her son Josey in 2020.
Heather Morris as Brittany Pierce
Images via Frederick M. Brown/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
After you've binge watched Glee (again), you can see Heather Morris in Santa Fake, Cora Bora, Raven's Home, and So Help Me Todd. She competed in season 24 of Dancing With the Stars (she was also a backup dancer for Beyoncé, slay!), and shares two children with husband Taylor Hubbell.
Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester
Images via Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Matthew Morrison has been in a number of musical productions outside of Glee, including the OG Broadway casts of Hairspray,The Light in the Piazza, and Finding Neverland. Most recently, he starred in Christmas movie Paris Christmas Waltz. Matthew shares two children with his wife Renee Puente.
Harry Shum Jr. as Mike Chang
Images via Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Harry Shum Jr. starred opposite Nina Dobrev in Love, Hard on Netflix, and you can also see him in Step Up 2: The Streets and Step Up 3D, as well as Everything Everywhere All At Once. He plays a small role during the credits of Crazy Rich Asians, and will reportedly star in a spinoff about his character and Gemma Chan's Astrid. He shares a child with wife Shelby Rabara.
Mark Wayne Salling as Noah "Puck" Puckerman
Images via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fox/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Viper Room
Before joining the cast of Glee, Mark Salling starred in Walker, Texas Ranger, Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering, and The Graveyard. He also released his Pipe Dreams album after founding Pipe Dreams Records. Mark passed away in 2018.
Who have you kept up with from the cast of Glee? Check out Where Is The Gilmore Girls Cast Now? for more info on your favorite actors!
Lead image via FOX
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!