Um, 'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Was Cut Out Of The New 'F1' Movie

As a Simone Ashley stan, I love seeing any and every project the actress stars in. But unfortunately, F1: The Movie will not be one of them. Despite being cast opposite Brad Pitt in the film, the Bridgerton star didn't make the final cut of the movie. Here's what director Joseph Kosinski had to say.

Why did Simone Ashley get cut out of the new F1 movie?

Simone Ashley appears briefly in F1, but doesn't have any lines, so you just see her for a brief moment in the background of a scene. "It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut," director Joseph Kosinski toldPeople. "But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."

The actress toldELLE at the beginning of June that she was thrilled to join the "crazy" experience of bringing the story to life. "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie," she said. "I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."

We don't have much info on who Simone was supposed to play, but Joseph confirmed that her character was linked to Damson Idris' Joshua.

"I met for this movie, I think, before Bridgerton even came out," she added in a March interview with Who What Wear. "You had to work as a team. Sometimes we literally had one take for certain shots. Like, you'd see on the call sheet eight minutes to get this one thing because we were shooting alongside the races...It was amazing, the adrenaline. It was kind of like theater. It felt so live."