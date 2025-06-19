WHAT!
Um, 'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Was Cut Out Of The New 'F1' Movie
As a Simone Ashley stan, I love seeing any and every project the actress stars in. But unfortunately, F1: The Movie will not be one of them. Despite being cast opposite Brad Pitt in the film, the Bridgerton star didn't make the final cut of the movie. Here's what director Joseph Kosinski had to say.
Here's why Simone Ashley was cut out of F1 — and what her role was supposed to be.
Why did Simone Ashley get cut out of the new F1 movie?
Simone Ashley appears briefly in F1, but doesn't have any lines, so you just see her for a brief moment in the background of a scene. "It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut," director Joseph Kosinski toldPeople. "But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."
The actress toldELLE at the beginning of June that she was thrilled to join the "crazy" experience of bringing the story to life. "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie," she said. "I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."
We don't have much info on who Simone was supposed to play, but Joseph confirmed that her character was linked to Damson Idris' Joshua.
"I met for this movie, I think, before Bridgerton even came out," she added in a March interview with Who What Wear. "You had to work as a team. Sometimes we literally had one take for certain shots. Like, you'd see on the call sheet eight minutes to get this one thing because we were shooting alongside the races...It was amazing, the adrenaline. It was kind of like theater. It felt so live."
Is the F1 movie going to be in theaters?
Yes, F1: The Movie is coming to theaters June 27!
Is there any F1 movies?
F1 fans will be able to watch the new movie next week. The story follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former driver who returns to the road to help a struggling F1 team.
Who's in the F1 cast?
Apple Studios
- Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes
- Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce
- Kerry Condon as Kate McKenna
- Javier Bardem as Ruben Cervantes
- Tobias Menzies as Peter Banning
- Kim Bodnia as Kaspar Molinski
- Shea Whigham as Chip Hart
- Joseph Balderrama as Rico Fazio
- Abdul Salis as Dodge Dowda
- Sarah Niles as Bernadette Pearce
- Callie Cooke as Jodie
- Will Merrick as Nickleby
- Samson Kayo as Cashman
Are the F1 drivers in the F1 movie?
Look closely and you can spot F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the movie!
Where did F1 film?
The F1 movie filmed during different Grand Prix weekends in places like Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and England.
