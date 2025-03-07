Your March Horoscope is here...

I need new episodes ASAP.

Simone Ashley Just Teased Who's Reuniting For 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (Exclusive)

simone ashley and jonathan bailey in bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Follow:
Follow:

Bridgerton season 4 might not be coming until 2026, but thanks to a special first look, we have just enough to tide us over (although, is there really ever enough to tide us over? I need full episodes STAT!!). In honor of her new movie Picture This (on Prime Video now), Simone Ashley talked about returning for Bridgerton season 4 — and teased a special reunion I can't wait for.

Here's what Simone Ashley said about Picture This and Bridgerton season 4 in Brit + Co's exclusive interview.

Simone Ashley says 'Bridgerton' season 4 "feels like home."

We already had confirmation that Simone Ashley would return to Bridgerton season 4 as Kate Sharma, and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to ask if she could tease what's in store for viewers. "I can't tease anything, but I can say I was filming a couple of weeks ago, with the girls," she tells Brit + Co. "I'm super excited to be back on the show. I'm so grateful for everything that that show has given me, and whenever I go back it, it just feels like home."

Okay, Simone might have said she couldn't tease anything but if you ask me "filming with the girls" is a tease in and of itself! I'm hoping we see Kate, Eloise, and Penelope get some serious girl time after all the drama during season 3. Kate was able to give Eloise some beautiful advice, and since season 4 focuses on Benedict's love story, I have my fingers crossed it'll be more or less smooth sailing for our favorite ladies.


Simone Ashley's character in Picture This, a portrait photographer named Pia, reminds me a lot of Kate. She's passionate, driven, and an eldest daughter who's constantly being told time is running out. When I ask Simone what she's excited about for the future, she admits she feels a mixture of anticipation and nerves.

"Yeah, I'm excited. And I'm gonna phrase it this way because I think excited is such a positive word and it's an amazing thing, but I think excited-scared is also a positive word," she says. "I'm excited-scared because so much mystery and change and possibilities that could happen in the future, right, that we don't know about."

However, she says that growing up and accepting the curve balls life throws at you is "like taking that jump for change."

"It's excited-scared, and then it's like when you jump into water and then you realize the water temperature's fine."

I couldn't agree more, Simone.

See Simone Ashley in Picture This, streaming on Prime Video now, and stay tuned for the latest Kate Sharma & Bridgerton season 4 updates! While you're waiting, go ahead and Meet The Bridgerton Season 4 Cast.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

