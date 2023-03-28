Emily Henry Just Announced The "Book Lovers" Movie And There Are Tears In My Eyes
When I picked up Book Lovers by Emily Henry, I knew I was going to like it. After all, a BookTok pick about a book lover who spends a week with her sister in the mountains of North Carolina? That's literally been my life for the last 25 years. I didn't expect, however, to finish the book full-on sobbing. If you had a similar reaction to any (or all) of Emily Henry's titles, then I have great news for you: we're officially getting a Book Lovers movie. Cue the fireworks (and the waterworks)! Keep reading for everything you need to know about the adaptation.
What is Book Lovers by Emily Henry about?
Image via Amazon
In Book Lovers, literary agent Nora jets off to the NC mountains for a week with her sister. When they keep running into Charlie, a less-than-fun editor from the city, both Nora and Charlie are convinced it has to be some kind of cosmic joke. But the more they get to know each other, the more they realize how little they actually know about each other — and themselves.
Who's behind the movie?
On March 28, Variety reported that production agency Tango (who recently backed Aftersun) will make the film. Girls and Modern Love writer Sarah Hayward will pen the script.
Is there a cast for Book Lovers yet?
I can't give you an official casting announcement yet (I'm sorry!), but I can direct you to the many fantastic fancasts on TikTok while you wait.
Is Book Lovers worth reading?
If you love novels about sisterhood, identity, honesty, and love in all its forms, then you should definitely read Book Lovers.
Is there any romance in Book Lovers?
Yes, there is romance in Book Lovers. So if you love a romantic page turner, add this to your TBR! 😘
Image via Amazon
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!