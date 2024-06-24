Simone Ashley Wants A "Bridgerton" Spinoff For Kate And Anthony — Here's What Could Happen
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Though I'm a huge fan of Bridgerton Season 3, I'm a little sad that Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton née Sharma) and Jonathan Bailey (Lord Anthony Bridgerton) didn't get as much screen time. They're my second favorite couple next to Queen Charlotte and King George, so I'd love for their story to be explored more... in a spinoff 👀.
It should come as no surprise that other fans feel the same, but they're not the only ones! Simone Ashley herself said she's interested in working on a spinoff about Kate and Anthony. In fact, she's all game if it happens...so maybe it's only a matter of time before such a wish comes true! Here's what we know so far!
What could happen in a Kate and Anthony "Bridgerton" spinoff?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
One eager fan took to Reddit to share a few ideas for a potential spinoff for Kate and Anthony. "Think about it, we all know that we want more Antony and Kate, we can get some fun fish out of water antics from Antony as he learns about Indian culture, and it would allow the show runners to expand the universe of Bridgeton. We can have some drama involving Edwina and her new husband, maybe a love interest for their mother, there’s all sorts of opportunities for story there!"
Another fan commented, "I want a jewel toned house...large inner courtyards as are unique to Indian architecture called aangans..."
This definitely sounds like something I'd watch!
How does Simone Ashley feel about a Kate and Anthony spinoff?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
She shared her enthusiasm for a potential Kate and Anthony Bridgerton spinoff with Premiere magazine by saying, "I would love it. This world is so big and these characters are so deep that there is plenty to explore about them."
She also hinted that fans could see more of the couple. "I don't want to give too much away, but I think there could be several seasons to come about Kate and Anthony."
Will we see more of Kate and Anthony in "Bridgerton Season 4?"
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Since we have a while before we learn more Season 4's official news, all we know is that Simone Ashley is hopeful about Kate and Anthony's appearances.
She told People, "Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters...I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully."
