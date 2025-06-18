Don't worry, Gentle Readers. ✨
Anthony Bridgerton Fans, Rejoice! Jonathan Bailey "Has No Plans" To Leave 'Bridgerton.'
Don't worry, Gentle Readers, Anthony Bridgerton isn't going anywhere (and neither is Jonathan Bailey). The actor might have taken the lead in Bridgerton season 2 alongside Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, but that doesn't mean he plans to leave the show. (And after Phoebe Dynevor revealed she hadn't been asked back for Bridgerton season 4, that's good news). Ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth premiering July 2, the Wicked actor opened up about what the future for his Bridgerton character could look like.
Here's what Jonathan Bailey had to say about starring as Anthony in Bridgerton on Netflix.
Jonathan Bailey doesn't plan on saying "bye" to 'Bridgerton.'
In short, The Hollywood Reporter says Jonathan Bailey "has no plans to leave Bridgerton." “I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” he tells THR. “There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it."
And I can promise you there's not just a community behind the scenes — there's one out here in the real world too. (Although if you're a fan of the show, you probably already know that).
“When you go and film something like Bridgerton, and you say goodbye to your friends, your family, it’s all-encompassing,” Jonathan continues. “I read an interview with Walton Goggins where he was saying he was glad that even now White Lotus didn’t happen to him 10 years ago because he wouldn’t have known what to do with that. And I just feel that maybe Bridgerton was just a smidge quicker than I was prepared for. Going back to theater, working with people that I know, that has helped.”
Jonathan's onscreen wife, Simone Ashley, told Brit + Co exclusively how excited she is to be back for season 4. She also reiterated the fact that it feels like home to return to set!
"I was filming a couple of weeks ago, with the girls," she said at the time. "I'm super excited to be back on the show. I'm so grateful for everything that that show has given me, and whenever I go back it, it just feels like home."
Stay tuned for news on Bridgerton season 4, which is currently slated for 2026. And until then, rewatch the first three seasons!
