Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Are In A League Of Their Own — See Their Full Relationship Timeline
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have made headlines since they started dating, but only because everyone can't seem to get enough of them! She's a superstar gymnast (I mean can we talk about her incredible Paris comeback moment?!) and he's a loving, supportive NFL husband that doesn't mind talking to the media — for better or for worse at times.
He's recently been spotted cheering his wife on as she competes with Team USA during the 2024 Olympics, and it reminded us that their love story really is pretty cute. Take a walk down memory lane with us as we relive the sweet moments that make their relationship one to watch!
Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
March 2020: Simone Biles Makes A Move On Jonathan Owens
As the kids say, "It still goes down in the DMs" because Simone Biles' bold decision to send a message to Jonathan Owens first paid off. She said, "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," (via Wall Street Journal).
Jonathan Ownes admitted he wasn't aware who Simone Biles was at the time. He told Texas Monthly, "I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked."
March 2020: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Begin Dating
The pandemic may have taken a toll on some relationships, but it also spearheaded others. With everything paused around them, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were able to get to know each other without many distractions.
"We clicked really really well in the beginning because we're athletes and we have the same busy schedules," Simone said to Today.
Jonathan realized they had something special when they wanted to be around each other as much as possible. He told Today, "...I started to want to see her more."
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
August 2020: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Go Public On Instagram
The cute couple went public with their relationship on August 2, 2020 by sharing two lovey pics on Instagram that left no room for imagination. Simone Biles captioned the mini carousel, "it’s just us 🤎" and it garnered a ton of responses that showed fans were rooting for the couple.
Jonathan also shared his own Instagram post to celebrate their relationship on September 8, 2020. "Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤" is a caption that feels like it was doing a bit of foreshadowing, even if the couple didn't know it then.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
June 2021: Jonathan Owens Sees Simone Biles In Action As A Gymnast
When Simone Biles competed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Texas, Jonathan was there to happily support here (via People). He shared how proud of her he was on Instagram by writing the most touching caption ever. "What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️."
July 2021: Jonathan Owens Supports Simone Biles Again During The Olympics
When Simone Biles decided not to compete during the Tokyo Olympics, Jonathan Owens unabashedly stood by her side. He showed his support again on Instagram to let her know he'd be by her side no matter what she decisions she chose to make concerning her career. "Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️."
December 2021: Simone Biles Supports Jonathan Owens During NFL Start
This time it was Simone's turn to show her public support of Jonathan Owens as he approached his NFL Start. She shared how excited she was to watch him do what he's always wanted to do on Instagram and it was something fans took note of.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
February 2022: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Get Engaged
Almost two years after they started dating, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens announced their engagement on Instagram!
Simone shared a series of cute photos that showed Jonathan kneeling on one knee in front of her as she happily accepted her engagement ring. She captioned the photos, "THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎."
July 7, 2022: Simone Biles Receives A Presidential Medal Of Freedom
It seems like Simone was having the best summer during 2022 because she received a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House (via People).
Jonathan Owens was right by her side and shared how proud of her he was on Instagram. His caption said, "Words can’t explain how proud i am of you, this has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that! You’re one of the strongest people i know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, i love you so much babe ❤️."
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
April 2023: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Tie The Knot
According to People, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens traded "I do's" during a courthouse wedding on April 22, 2023. Instead of wearing a traditional wedding dress, Simone opted for something more modern and airy while Jonathan wore a tailored taupe suit.
Once again, the couple was all smiles as they posed for cute BTS photos.
May 2023: The Couple Has A Destination Wedding In Cabo, Mexico
One month later, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens traveled to Mexico to tie the knot again in front of more loved ones. The lovely bride almost swooned right before everyone would have their eyes on her.
""I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," she told Vogue.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
December 2023: Jonathan Owens Raises Eyebrows With His Interesting Relationship Comment
Jonathan Owens captured the public's attention again with a comment he made about his relationship with Simone, but this time people weren't smiling. He appeared on The Pivot podcast where he talked about his views of relationship and how much he's changed.
"I always say that the men are the catch," Owens said at the time. He also mentioned that commitment wasn't something he welcomed with open arms prior to dating Simone.
Though the couple seemed to be in their "Unbothered" era on Instagram, fans still weren't happy with his comment. One person wrote, "Making an OLYMPIAN feel like you settled for her is crazy."
July 2024: Simone Biles Competes During The Olympics
Simone Biles and Team USA continue to put on an absolute show during this year's Olympics. They secured gold and this was met with enthusiastic support from those who were watching in the stands.
Among the eager fans was Jonathan Owens! He was even seen wearing a custom T-shirt that had Simone Biles' face all over it (via TMZ).
According to USA Today, Owens requested time off from training with the Chicago Bears so he could support his wife. "The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes," Simone Biles said when asked about the decision.
It's safe to say he's redeemed himself for his former comments about men being the "catch" in relationships 👀.
Header image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
