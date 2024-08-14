Nick Jonas Admits Fatherhood Has "Changed Everything" For Him
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are proof that age gap relationships aren't anything to be afraid of. After all, they're 10 years apart and seem to have figured out how to keep their relationship afloat and thriving! Given the fact their relationship began with consistent texting, I'm curious to know if they've mastered how to communicate with each other since that was such an early staple to their courtship. Regardless, I'm sure their relationship isn't without flaws, but it's nice to see that age gaps and whirlwind romances can lead to true happiness and loving families.
Still not convinced? Take a look at their full relationship timeline!
A Full Relationship Timeline for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
May 2017: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the Met Gala together
After Nick Jonas and Priyanka spent the early part of their relationship texting each other — noted during their 2018 Vogue interview — they showed up to the Met Gala in 2017.
Prior to waltzing down the red carpet together, Priyanka told Vogue that Nick didn't cross any lines after their first official date. Though she invited Nick to her apartment, he didn't attempt anything suggestive — not even a kiss!
"It was too respectful if you ask me," Priyanka recalled.
Fans may be surprised to know the couple's Met Gala appearance wasn't an announcement of their relationship. Instead, Priyanka appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to clear the air.
"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun," she said.
Early 2018: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spotted hanging out
Despite not putting a label on their relationship, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen at various places during the beginning of 2018. A source told People, "They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time."
May 2018: It's suspected the couple are officially dating
It was reported to US Weekly that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were dating a little closer to the summer of 2018. A source said, "They are dating and it’s brand new," before following up with, "It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other."
June 2018: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirm their relationship
In a since deleted Instagram stories post screenshotted by Entertainment Tonight, Nick let the world know he was smitten with Priyanka in his own way. He simply wrote "Her 😍" over a cute clip of Priyanka.
August 2018: The couple get engaged in the sweetest way
A couple of months later, Nick Jonas posted a gorgeous pic of he and Priyanka on Instagram that showed off her beautiful engagement ring. He wrote, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," as his caption.
Nick told Vogue, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said, ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’”
December 2018: Nick + Priyanka got married
After a bunch of planning and hanging out with their closest loved ones, the gorgeous couple got married in Jodphur, India! The festivities were nothing short of grand as The Knotreported they had a wedding welcome party, a Mehendi (traditional pre-wedding party), a Sangeet ceremony, a Hindu wedding ceremony, a Western ceremony, and a Bidaai. This all included a bridal shower and the couples respective bachelor and bachelorette parties!
Whew, my brain can't wrap itself around how much celebrating the couple and their loved ones did!
February 2019: Priyanka makes an appearance in the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker"
When the music video for the Jonas Brothers' song "Sucker" premiered, fans were surprised to see Priyanka make an appearance in it. She can be seen at the 13-second mark taking off her sunglasses and gliding to her husband seductively as he sang, "We change the weather. I'm feelin' heat in December when you're 'round me."
A part of me that overthinks feels like that's a nod to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's December wedding. If so, that's a clever way to immortalize your wedding day.
May 2019: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attends the Met Gala again
By the time the married couple attended the Met Gala again in 2019, the world was well aware Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were together.
Ahead of the Met Gala, Nick Jonas opened about how special their second attendance was. "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her," he gushed to Entertainment Tonight.
March 2021: Nick dedicates his album "Spaceman" to Priyanka
Nick appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show in 2021 to talk about his new album and how many of the songs were an ode to Priyanka. "I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix."
He also said, "... I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing ... within a couple of days I was like, 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later, I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album."
January 2022: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first baby
At the beginning of 2022, the happy couple welcome their first daughter, Malti Marie with the help of a surrogate. Priyanka shared an image on Instagram that captured the joy of the moment and simply asked for everyone's privacy as the couple got settled in with their new baby.
January 2023: Priyanka Chopra happily supports Nick Jonas as he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
People reports that Nick happily expressed his love for Priyanka and Malti during his acceptance speech.
"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie...I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," he said.
April 2023: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walk the red carpet for Citadel
May 2023: The couple attend the Met Gala again
The Met Gala carpet loves Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra because they were pictured gracing its red carpet again. People reports they wore complementary Valentino outfits that made them look like they were straight out of a magazine.
June 2024: Priyanka celebrates Nick on Father's Day
People managed to grab screenshots of Priyanka's Instagram stories where she celebrated Nick Jonas and her own father. "Watching you with my daughter fills my heart with gratitude...You're an amazing dad and husband."
August 2024: Nick opens up about fatherhood
While promoting The Good Half, Nick opened up about how much being a father has impacted him. "I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything," he said before sharing how much he loves his daughter. (via People).
"My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those."
