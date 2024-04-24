Run A Business In California? This Free Loan Tool Can Help You Grow
Are you a small business owner looking for a good loan to grow your business? California Small Business Loan Match makes it easier to find the right loan for you. Loan Match pre-vets mission-driven lenders and matches you with the best lender for your business, at no-cost. Get started in less than 10 minutes with a brief pre-application and no credit check required!
Loan Match is powered by IBank, a state government agency that helps to promote healthier economies and improve quality of life in California communities. All lenders are enrolled in IBank’s Loan Guarantee Program, which helps bridge the gap between responsible lenders and small businesses.
Photo by RDNE Stock project
Wondering if you're eligible? Any business operating in the state of California, with 1 to 750 employees, is eligible. You just need to be a business entity (Sole Proprietor, LLC, Cooperative, Corporation, Partnership, S-Corporation, or Not-For-Profit), and operate in an eligible industry according to the 2022 NAICS codes (read: a legit business).
Here’s how it works:
Step 1: Fill out a short pre-application questionnaire that takes just minutes to complete. No credit check required!
Step 2: Based on your eligibility, they’ll match you with lenders who fit your needs.
Step 3: Review details about each lender, select the one you like, and they’ll connect you with them.
Step 4: The lender will reach out within three business days to complete the application process. (You’ll also get their contact info so you can follow up directly.)
Most California Small Business Loan Match lenders are certified as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which means they offer competitive rates but specialize in helping borrowers who don’t meet the rigid lending criteria of traditional banks — for example, small businesses that have a lower credit score, a prior defaulted loan, or no up-front collateral. CDFIs specialize in helping people in lower-income communities too, and offer a much more flexible and affordable repayment plan than online lenders or Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) loans.
Check them out to help you grow your business, meeting our mission to help you succeed! Good luck!
Hero photo by Amina Filkins