The 8 Most-Anticipated August Movies Of 2024, From 'It Ends With Us' To 'Blink Twice' & 'Borderlands'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The time is finally here: It's almost It Ends With Us month! The Colleen Hoover adaptation has been one of our most-anticipated movies all year long, and it's only one of many incredible August movies coming our way this summer. From colorful video game adaptations to a hilarious hit man comedy, it might be goodbye to summer but it's hello to memorable movies. Here's everything worth watching this August.
Harold And The Purple Crayon — In Theaters August 2, 2024
Sony Pictures Releasing
The Harold we knew from the iconic kid's book is all grown up and drew himself right into the real world. When Harold realizes his purple crayon has the power of unlimited imagination, and it lands in the wrong hands, it's up to save the real world. Watch the Harold And The Purple Crayon trailer here.
Harold And The Purple Crayon hits theaters August 2 and stars Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, Alfred Molina.
It Ends With Us — In Theaters August 9, 2024
Sony Pictures Releasing
Lily Bloom is head over heels for Ryle, and their new life together. But when her first love, Atlas, reenters the picture, and she comes to a devastating reiazliation about Ryle, Lily's unprepared for the fallout — both good and bad.
It Ends With Us premieres August 9, 2024 and stars Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Justin Baldoni, and Hasan Minhaj.
Borderlands — In Theaters August 9, 2024
Lionsgate
Borderlands has all the action, adventure, and color we want in an August movie. When treasure hunter Lilith returns to her home planet of Pandora and puts together a team to save a missing girl who's rumored to have endless power. Watch the Borderlands trailer here.
Borderlands hits theaters August 9, 2024 and stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gina Gerson, Florian Munteanu, and Edgar Ramierez.
Jackpot! — On Prime Video August 15, 2024
Prime Video
Katie wins the lottery, but instead of feeling overjoyed, she's terrified. Because in this August movie, anyone who kills her wins her money. Lottery protection agent Noel promises that he'll keep her alive...he just has to beat his rival Louis first.
Jackpot! is on Prime Video August 15, 2024 and stars Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Murray Hill, and Simu Liu.
The Union — On Netflix August 16, 2024
Netflix
When Mike's high school sweetheart Roxane turns up out of the blue, Mike is expecting a cute (and romantic) reunion. But he's not expecting Roxanne to be a spy — or for her to rope him into a mission in London.
The Union hits Netflix August 16, 2024 and stars Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.
Alien: Romulus — In Theaters August 16, 2024
20th Century Studios
Alien and sci-fi lovers rejoice! The follow-up to the Alien franchise promises to be just as crazy as the OGs, and this August movie follows a group of young space colonizers. Their mission to explore an abandoned space station might be exciting at first, but they quickly realize their exploration is leading them to the most terrifying life form in the whole universe.
Alien: Romulus hits theaters August 16, 2024 and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.
The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat — On Hulu August 23, 2024
Searchlight Pictures/Hulu
Lifelong BFFs Odette, Barbara Jean, and Clarice have spent decades of their lives together through highs and lows. But when a new chapter of life brings their biggest storm yet, “The Supremes” have to bond together to make it through.
The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat hits Hulu August 23, 2024 and stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Russell Hornsby.
Blink Twice — In Theaters August 23, 2024
Amazon MGM Studios
Cocktail waitress Frida gets whisked away to a private island during the summer. But not just any private island — philanthropist Slater King's private island. But what starts out as a fun vacation turns into a horrifying and unsettling experience that changes everything.
Blink Twice hits theaters August 23, 2024 and stars Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Liz Caribel Sierra, Levon Hawke, Trew Mullen, Saul Williams, Cris Costa, Simon Rex, and Kyle MacLachlan.
