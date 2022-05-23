How I Made My Small Space Work For My New Job
Talk about crushing on a color story! The Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap® Color IDCreative palette inspired this living room transformation. We went with a rich Cavern Clay SW 7701 wall color that feels both bold and sophisticated. We painted the top portion of our desk in Auric SW 6692, a mustard shade associated with intellect and clarity. On our inspiration wall, we wanted the frames to pop, so we hit them with Extra White SW 7006.. (Pro tip: These are seriously the best way to keep the inspiration fresh.) The rest of the room flows within the palette too, so the result is a cohesive look and contemporary style that is truly Creative.
Author and Creative Director: Angelika Temple
Producer/Director: Alana Lowe
Director of Photography: Michael Sullivan
Art Director: Alonna Morrison
Model: Simmone Miller
Camera Operator: Conor Hagan
Production Assistant: Corey Marsau
Still Photography: Brittany Griffin
Video Editor: Ryan Shelley
"It Is What It Is" Art Print by Julia Walck, available at Society6.
This post was empowered by Sherwin-Williams®