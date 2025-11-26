You don't want to miss this one!
Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson Are Basically Unrecognizable In Their New Movie 'Song Sung Blue'
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are teaming up for a brand new movie that will have you singing "Sweet Caroline." In Song Sung Blue, the duo play a pair of musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. It's based on a true story, which means it's the kind of holiday movie that will make you feel warm and cozy all the way down to your toes. Here's what you need to know before you see it in theaters!
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Song Sung Blue, in theaters December 25, 2025.
What is Song Sung Blue about?
Song Sung Blue follows two musicians who haven't had the success they wanted. At the end of their rope, the duo decides to form a Neil Diamond tribute band — and the rest is history. And as they embark on new adventures and opportunity, they might just find love along the way. Watch the Song Sung Blue trailer now!
Where can I watch Song Sung Blue?
Song Sung Blue is coming to theaters on December 25, 2025. It's the perfect holiday watch with the whole family!
Who's in the Song Sung Blue cast?
The Song Sung Blue cast includes:
- Hugh Jackman
- Kate Hudson
- Michael Imperioli
- Ella Anderson
- King Princess
- Mustafa Shakir
- Hudson Hensley
- Fisher Stevens
- Jim Belushi
What is the story behind the Song Sung Blue?
Yes, the movie is based on the real-life Mike and Claire Sardina, who really did create a Neil Diamond tribute band they named Lightning & Thunder. As far as the movie's title goes, it's named after a Neil Diamond song called "Song Sung Blue," which was a hit track in 1972.
Does Hugh Jackman sing in the movie Song Sung Blue?
Yes, Hugh Jackman really does sing in Song Sung Blue! The actor has been in a variety of onstage shows and movie musicals, so this comes as no surprise.
