They Filmed 'The Holiday' Out Of Order, And It Makes The Ending Even More Important

The Holiday movie is an absolute unicorn. Not only does it capture the Christmas magic I want to feel during ~ the holiday ~ season (and features an all-star cast with Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and), but it's also an amazingand amazing family story. Each relationship , both platonic and romantic, is compelling, and it'll make you feel just about every emotion: glee, heartbreak, yearning. And I'm convinced that, in addition to an absolutely bulletproof script from our queen Nancy Meyers , the movie's magic can be chalked up to one other thing: the fact they filmed the final scene of the movie first.

What happened at the end of The Holiday? Sony Pictures Yes, you read that right — they filmed the final scene of The Holiday before they filmed anything else! The final scene of the movie takes place at Jude Law's Graham's house in England during the characters' New Year's Eve party. The four leads, and Graham's daughters, are dancing, having fun, and celebrating the new year together. In an interview with Vulture, Miffy Englefield (who plays one of Graham's daughters) talks about how filming that party first set the stage for the rest of production. "That’s the one scene in the film that all of the main characters are together," she says. "So it was a really, really nice starting point for us to be able to get to know each other...It was the loveliest first day I’ve ever had." Miffy continues that since she was so young when they filmed the movie, she didn't really understand who she was working with. "My dad was really good at showing me [Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, and Kate Winslet's] work and more underground things that they’d done. He wanted me to realize they were humans and not just these actors."

Is Jude Law's Graham divorced in The Holiday? Sony Pictures/YouTube Even though Miffy didn't necessarily know Jude Law before working with him, they grew closer throughout the process of filming. When Amanda shows up to Graham's house, she learns (as do we) that he isn't divorced — he's a widower. That's why he hadn't asked Amanda over before, and why he always answers the phone when Sophie or Olivia call. They're not other women in his life, they're his daughters! The evening Amanda spends with Graham and his daughters is one of the standout moments of the film because it shows a whole new side of Graham, but it also allows the girls (and Jude Law, TBH) to take center stage.

Why is Jack Black in The Holiday? Sony Pictures/YouTube While she wasn't familiar with all her costars in The Holiday, there was one actor Miffy Englefield recognized when she got to set, and that was Jack Black ("I think at that point it was when it hit me like, 'Oh goodness, this is like a thing. This is real, this is real life.'"). Honestly, that's how I'd react to filming a movie with Jack Black too so I totally get it.

Sony Pictures Even though Nancy Myers had written the role of Miles for Jack Black, he was hesitant to be in a rom-com. That is, until he realized he would get to work with Kate Winslet! “I saw School Of Rock and thought he was the cutest guy and fell in love with him," Nancy told IndieLondon in a 2006 interview. “I assured him that I had [seen his work] and told him that I thought he was fabulous and that he’d be in a movie with Kate Winslet. He just said ‘yeah.’” Thank goodness it worked out because Miles and Iris are my favorite couple in the movie, and I think their scenes are the absolute best. Miles' quirky kindness and fun personality are definitely a reason The Holiday is so successful. Another reason? The chemistry between all the actors.

Sony Pictures/YouTube Thanks to the energy and community on set for the final scene — which, TBH, I'd never have known was the first scene filmed! — the rest of the movie has that same kind of giddy electricity you feel when you reunite with your best friends or host your first adult party or finally visit New York City during the holidays. Because just like the party scene is a celebration, The Holiday is about unexpected love and finding joy despite the most heartbreaking, mundane experiences. And THAT is the true magic of Christmas, isn't it?

