10 Reasons Sookie St. James From Gilmore Girls Is The Best BFF On TV
Gilmore Girlsis great for many reasons. A good laugh, a sense of comfort, and memorable characters are some of our favorites! One of the greatest things the show delivers, however, is an example of the type of friend we all need in our lives. I'm talking about Sookie St. James. Played by Melissa McCarthy, Sookie is the ultimate best friend to Lorelai, and she exemplifies the qualities we should all prioritize in our friendships, as well in ourselves. Not only is Sookie one of the best role models in the Gilmore Girls cast, but she's also one of the best on television.
Sookie St. James Is Incredibly Selfless
During season 1 of Gilmore Girls, Sookie goes so far as to offer to sell her car to help pay for Rory's Chilton education. Sookie's generosity proves how much she values the happiness of people in her life more than her own comfort. This is just one example of her going completely above and beyond as a friend *and* highlights how selfless of a human being she really is.
Sookie Is Always There For Lorelai
Sookie's commitment to those she cares about is definitely one of her best traits, and it makes her the type of friend we all need in our lives! She's always there for Lorelai, no matter what. Whether Lorelai is going through a breakup, a fight with her daughter, or just needs someone to vent to, Sookie is always there to lend a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on.
Sookie Doesn't Hold Grudges
Sookie St. James is also very forgiving. When Lorelai gives away her and Sookie's tickets to the Bangles concert, Sookie doesn't hold a grudge. Even though it means she now has to sit in a worse area, she doesn't hold it against Lorelai or make a fuss. She's a go-with-the-flow kind of gal!
Sookie St. James Is A Strong Communicator
However, Sookie also proves that a good friend is also someone who can effectively communicate their feelings. That way, problems can get resolved rather than fester. Sookie is a wonderful example of this, especially since she feels comfortable telling Lorelai when she's feeling upset. In a season 2 episode, for instance, Sookie shares that Lorelai's attitude hurt her feelings, and that she wants Lorelai to be more considerate in the future.
Sookie Can Whip Up The Perfect Meal
Who wouldn't want a best friend who can whip up delicious meals whenever you need them? Sookie's passion for cooking is inspiring, and her desire to share food as a source of comfort and joy for her friends and family is so admirable. Check out our favorite Gilmore Girls recipes Sookie St. James would approve of!
Sookie St. James Is Quirky And Fun!
One of the best parts about Sookie St. James is that she's unapologetically herself. She keeps life in Stars Hollow interesting with her unique, bubbly, and fun personality. She's also always down for an adventure, whether it's participating in a town dance marathon or going on a road trip to visit Luke's estranged daughter.
Sookie Is Honest, Yet Supportive
We've all been in situations where we don't agree with or approve of our BFF's partner. When Sookie's in that position with Lorelai and Christopher, she handles it with grace and maturity. Sookie makes it clear she disapproves of Christopher's past behavior, but doesn't shut Lorelai out. She listens patiently, offers her honest perspective, and ultimately supports Lorelai, even if she doesn't agree with her choices.
Sookie's The Listening Ear Everyone Needs
Sookie St. James isn't just there for Lorelai on Gilmore Girls, but for Rory too! When Rory's struggling to navigate her dating life, she's able to confide in both Lorelai and Sookie. Sookie is able to provide a judgment-free zone for Rory to express her vulnerabilities and anxieties. She's someone you can trust to listen without interrupting or criticizing, which is just another reason she's the type of friend everyone needs.
Sookie's Determined
Sookie St. James doesn't allow setbacks to derail her dreams, like the obstacles Sookie and Lorelai face when planning to open the Dragonfly Inn. From a lack of permits to surprise health inspections, Sookie refuses to give up. She uses her creativity and resourcefulness to find solutions, even resorting to bartering with Taylor for permits in exchange for free meals!
Sookie St. James Deeply Cares About The People She Loves
Sookie is a great person to be around because of how well she exemplifies selflessness and love. Her dedication to her husband and children is beautiful and heartwarming, and she actively participates in their lives — and makes being with them a priority. She's proof that women can truly have it all as she builds her own dream life. She manages to create a warm and loving home environment, even with her busy schedule and commitment to her friendships.
Every one of these character traits proves just how much she loves the people in her life — and we love her too!
Which of Sookie St. James' characteristics is your favorite? Let us know in the comments and check out why Lauren Graham's First Instagram Post Is The Perfect Lorelai Gilmore Throwback!
