RIP Rory Gilmore, You Would’ve Loved These Two “Tortured Poets Department” Songs
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there are two things you can count on, it's that I'm always thinking about Gilmore Girls and I'm always listening to Taylor Swift. As soon as I pressed play on The Tortured Poets Department, I could tell this album would resonate with so many experiences I had a child and a teenager. I've always been imaginative (and, admittedly, a bit spacey), and to this day, I never leave home without a book.
I've built thousands of imaginary worlds and crafted endless stories, but have always had difficulty keeping up with real-world relationships. So, needless to say, when I listened to Taylor Swift's new album and heard "I Hate It Here" and "The Bolter," I felt seen. I also realized these two songs would speak to Rory Gilmore in the same way!
Rory Gilmore Would Love "I Hate It Here" By Taylor Swift...
Image via Warner Bros. TV
"I Hate It Here" totally showcases Taylor Swift's ability to express raw emotions, and it also perfectly captures Rory Gilmore's struggles during certain periods of her life. The lyrics reflect frustration and dissatisfaction we can all feel sometimes (I know I've definitely felt them), and while Rory and Taylor's dreams in and of themselves are different, they both want to leave their small towns to achieve them. Whether it's feeling overwhelmed by expectations or facing setbacks in her career in Gilmore Girls season 5, Rory has moments throughout the series where she feels a bit trapped.
But even more than the physical meaning of the song is the imaginary one. Taylor sings about creating worlds in her mind and diving into books to escape the mundane. Rory reads more than any fictional character I've ever seen before because she also craves that escapism! The lyrics of "I Hate It Here" resonate with Rory when she wants to live different lives, and it encapsulates the moments when she struggles or questions her decisions — relatable!
...And She'd Feel Attacked By "The Bolter" By Taylor Swift
Image via Warner Bros. TV
TBH, I'm half convinced "The Bolter" is referencing Amy March (after all, Amy has been "reviled" by readers for hundreds of years, and she "almost drowned...in frigid water" like Taylor sings), which is just another literary reference Rory would pick up on.
In "The Bolter," Taylor Swift captures the essence of a woman constantly seeking adventure and change, just like Rory Gilmore, and it's all about the idea of a restless spirit. While the lyrics can be taken from a hypothetical standpoint (feeling trapped by relationships or other people's expectations), we can also talk about it literally considering Rory physically runs away from Jess.
Rory might desire love, but the idea of it also scares her — two facts that don't cancel each other out! Just like Taylor Swift, I think Rory's thrilled by the idea of escape simply because she's so risk averse in other areas of her life. Once again, I say, relatable!!
"The Bolter" and "I Hate It Here" are both incredibly engaging songs because they highlight just how complex we are as humans — both in the ways we relate to ourselves and other people. And they're just two Taylor Swift songs Rory would definitely add to her playlist.
Which Taylor Swift and Rory Gilmore parallels do you see? Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture musings!
Lead image via Warner Bros. TV
