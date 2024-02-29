Lorelai Gilmore Is The Best Dressed TV Mom Of All Time
Step aside Lily van der Woodsen, we're passing the "Best Dressed TV Mom" award to Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls! There is something so effortlessly chic (not to mention attainable) about Lorelai's wardrobe, which is exactly why we love it so much. While Rory Gilmore's outfits are classy, Lorelai's are cozy and fresh. Even though they've got plenty of 2000s energy, they're also simple enough that you can totally recreate them in 2024. And it turns out that actress Lauren Graham loves Lorelai's 'fits as much as we do!
What has Lauren Graham said about Lorelai Gilmore's outfits?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/The CW/The WB
Even though some of Lorelai Gilmore's most iconic outfits are over 20 years old, they are absolutely iconic. They're *also* instantly recognizable, like Lorelai's pink tee and cut offs from season 1!
"These classic cut-off shorts for Rory's first day of school — my question as the actor was, 'Really? There's nothing else in my closet? Everything's at the dry cleaner's?'" Lauren Graham jokes in an interview with @.monicamendoza. "That's the [opening scene of the show] which just hooked me from the beginning."
"I really went hard in the early days on the bandana with rhinestones as a kerchief kind of look," she continues about another iconic Lorelai Gilmore outfit. "I can't explain it. It was hip at the time! I'm telling you, people did wear this. It's just a moment in time. I'm not gonna apologize — I'm gonna start wearing them again, in fact."
But Lauren's favorite looks? The ones that feature fleece-lined jackets. "Any jacket with, like, fleece inside," she says. "Once I get a look, I really stick with it...I have friends whose kids have started watching the show and she asked for a jacket like that and they found one!"
What is Lorelai Gilmore's style?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/The CW/The WB
I'd classify Lorelai Gilmore's style as bold and casual. She loves an outfit where she can bop around Stars Hollow (er, Washington, Connecticut), watch movies and eat takeout, or work on a project. She frequently wears tees + jeans + shorts + sweaters, and lets her personality shine through with bright colors, fun prints, and (lots of) rhinestones! This also translates to her work outfits, where she swaps her tees and sweaters for tanks and cardigans — without sacrificing too much color.
How old was Lorelai Gilmore in Season 1?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/The CW/The WB
Lorelai is 32 years old in Gilmore Girls season 1. Since she had Rory at 16, and Rory's Sweet Sixteen happens during the first season, that makes Lorelai 32! Lauren Graham was 33 years old when she shot the pilot, which (according to her memoir Talking as Fast as I Can), almost didn't work out because she was also starring in Don Rooses' M.Y.O.B. But when Don Rooses was cancelled, she was free to take Gilmore Girls.
Who does Lorelai end up with?
Image via Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Lorelai Gilmore ends up with Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson), and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say thank goodness! Luke provided so much stability and unconditional love for Lorelai (without being afraid to offer his opinion or call her out when she needed it). But I also totally believe that throughout the show, he's more of a father figure for Rory than Christopher ever was. Luke + Lorelai forever!!
What is Lorelai Gilmore's middle name?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/The CW/The WB
Lorelai Gilmore's middle name is Victoria, which we know thanks to an episode from Gilmore Girls season 2. During "Lorelai's Graduation Day," Lorelai graduates from Hartford Community College and receives her diploma, which is read as "Lorelai Victoria Gilmore."
Do you think Lorelai Gilmore is the best dressed TV mom? Let us know in the comments
