How SoulCycled Started With Julie Rice And Elizabeth Cutler
Listen in as the co-founders of SoulCycle take us back to the beginning and share the origin story behind their revolutionary fitness brand that changed spin class forever. Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler share how they reached their first customers (in an era before Instagram — mind you), how they created top-notch company culture that carried over into each workout, and the entrepreneurial lessons they learned as the business scaled to new markets.
They also give us a sneak peek into their new venture Peoplehood, which is all about how to show up in relationships and hold space for others. Tune in for unfiltered business advice and tips on how to follow your intuition in work and life.
Best Moments From How SoulCycle Got Started With Julie Rice And Elizabeth Cutler:
- 3:26 How the idea of SoulCycle was born
- 4:25 Problems with other spin classes
- 5:40 How Julie and Elizabeth met
- 8:10 The motivation behind SoulCycle
- 9:39 How SoulCycle shifted from the very first class
- 11:30 How they recruited instructors
- 13:33 The downside to instructors leaving
- 15:00 Funding SoulCycle
- 18:07 Surprising ideal customer(s)
- 19:55 Advice to those starting a company
- 21:58 Marketing and branding tips
- 26:39 Biggest challenges and how they navigated them
- 28:43 Do they recommend co-founders
- 30:40 What's new for Julie and Elizabeth
- 34:50 Communication tips
- 38:38 Fears or insecurities in a new start up
- 41:41 What feelings to follow
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.