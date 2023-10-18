Yup, You Can Fly Home For The Holidays For As Little As $29 With This Southwest Airlines Cheap Flights Deal
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When I found out I could potentially buy my plane ticket home for Christmas for as much money it’d take to pay for a single night of takeout, I ran to book it. That’s right – Southwest Airlines is running a low rate flights deal for today and tomorrow (October 18-19) only, and it’s *quite* unbeatable. One-way flights can dip as low as $29 each, which is extremely rare for the travel scene, and extremely fortunate for your wallet. Here are all the details you need to know before you look at low rate flights.
As with any amazing sale, there’s always a catch. Southwest’s offers on cheap flights are limited by when you book them and when the actual flights are. Here are the qualifications your travel plans need to meet in order to take advantage of these low rate flights:
- The sale is valid as long as you book your travel between now and 11:59pm Pacific Time on October 19.
- The sale is valid only on flights that depart before 8am or after 7pm.
- The sale is valid as long as your travel is booked 21 days in advance.
- The sale is valid as long as you’re not traveling on these dates:
- November 17-22
- November 25-27
- December 21-23
- January 1-2, 2024
- February 16, 2024
- February 19, 2024
- If you’re traveling through Orange County (SNA) any time between November 7-January 2, 2024, the sale is not valid.
Photo by Tarik Nachat / PEXELS
All low rate flights that you book under Southwest’s sale are nonrefundable, but if you have a change in plans, don’t fret. The funds you spend on these low rate flights can be applied toward future travel with Southwest as long as you cancel the reservation at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure.
I secured my cheap flights particularly for getting back home for the holidays. At the lowest fares possible, Southwest still has some killer offers, especially for a low-maintenance traveler like me. Their most basic tier of service, called Wanna Get Away, earns you two free checked bags, plus no extra fees if you change or cancel your plans.
So I’m urging you to run, don’t walk, to Southwest Airlines for some *super* low rate flights this season.
What is the best tier on Southwest?
Southwest has a number of different tiers based on fares: Wanna Get Away (lowest), Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select (highest), and three different membership tiers. Each fare tier compounds on each other, so if you get a higher tier like Business Select, you'll still reap the benefits from the lower tiers. The best tier on Southwest will really on what you want out of your travel experience, but here's a quick outline on what each tier offers.
Wanna Get Away
- Non-refundable flights, but flight credit if you cancel
- Two bags fly free
- No change or cancel fees
- Free same-day standby
- Earn 6 times fare in Rapid Rewards points on qualifying flights
- Non-refundable flights, but flight credit if you cancel
- Transferable flight credit
- Free same-day confirmed travel changes
- Earn 8X fare in Rapid Rewards points on qualifying flights
Anytime
- Refundable flights
- EarlyBird check-in
- Priority and express lane boarding
- Earn 10X fare in Rapid Rewards points on qualifying flights
Business Select
- Refundable flights
- Priority boarding A1-A15
- Premium drink on flights 176 miles or more
- Free in-flight internet
- Earn 12X fare more Rapid Rewards points on qualifying flights
How does boarding work on Southwest?
Boarding on Southwest works via boarding group process. You won't know your boarding group until you check in for your flight, which can make some aspect of your travel unpredictable. You will be assigned a group (A, B, or C) and a reserved position (1-60+) that indicates where to line up before boarding your plane. When your group is called, the flight attendants on-duty will guide you to your designated place on the plane.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for even more travel hacks!
Lead photo by Nur Andi Ravsanjani Gusma / PEXELS.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.