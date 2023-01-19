21 Hearty Thai Recipes That Beat Takeout Any Day
Is winter the ultimate season to order warm, cozy takeout meals? 100% yes. But is it really already time to break your New Year's financial goals? Maybe not. If you still want to hold true to your resolutions to save some cash, but can't stop yourself from feeling intense takeout cravings, it's likely time to consider some cooking options that will abide by both of your wishes.
Now is the perfect time to make a homemade, hearty Thai dish that will warm you up, fill you up, and won't break the bank (curse you, delivery fees). Thai food is the best cuisine for cold weather — dishes are always served piping hot, with a generous dash of spices that'll clear your sinuses up, too. Who could ask for more, especially when it's freezing out? These hearty Thai recipes only require a fraction of your day to prepare, they're packed with healthy veggies and protein, are full of flavor, plus they'll yield the right amount of food to save for later. Leftovers... score! We've got some vegetarian and vegan Thai dishes on deck, too. Try your hand at these delicious dishes this winter, and you might just confuse yourself for your fave takeout restaurant's cook.
Thai Fish Curry
If you've never made curry at home, this year is your chance to try it out and get creative in the kitchen. The fish in this recipe is delicately cooked in the curry sauce, making every single bite soft and flavorful. (via The Endless Meal)
Weeknight Thai Chicken Meatball Khao Soi
All of the staple Thai flavors really shine in this hearty noodle soup. Prepare yourself for a stunning mouthful of tangy lime, sweet coconut milk, and spicy Thai curry. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Better Than Takeout Thai Drunken Noodles
Spend the 30 minutes you would normally be spending waiting for takeout to arrive at the front door to prep this Thai drunken noodle dish. You'll get a hearty fix of vegetables, plus you can customize this dish with the exact amount of spice you desire. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Thai Peanut Chicken Stir Fry
Dinner can be as simple as throwing a handful of your fave veggies in a pan! This stir fry recipe is made for those busy weeknights when you really don't feel like cooking for too long, but still want a filling meal. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Sticky Thai Peanut Chicken Wings
Buffalo flavors boring you out? Don't fret. This chicken wing recipe is chock-full of unique Thai spices that mix together perfectly with sweet peanut notes. Bye, bye, typical wings. (via The Endless Meal)
Easy Chicken Pad Thai
Save some money on delivery fees and make this pad Thai with ease at home. This dish that's bursting with healthy veggies and filling protein is sure to leave you satisfied. Pro tip: top your noodles with some chili garlic sauce to warm up! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Thai Tom Kha Soup
This is one of our favorite Thai recipes because brings you the sweet, spicy flavors of traditional Thai lemongrass soup that we all know and love, thanks to our local takeout spot! If you want to enjoy this hearty soup for days on end, you might be better off making it at home, with tons of leftovers to be eaten. (via Chef Bai)
Simple Thai Yellow Chicken Curry with Spicy Garlic Butter
Spicy. Garlic. Honey. Butter. That's all that needs to be said about this dish. Oh yeah, and that it's also extremely easy to make! Your home will soon be filled with the decadent aromas of yellow curry, ready in only 30 minutes. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Spicy Thai Chicken Soup
Spice up your dinnertime with this filling soup recipe! Its flavors are super bold, all while filling you with all of the good, healthy stuff. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Colorful Zoodle Pad Thai
This low-carb dish is super eye-catching from all of the vegetables included, plus it's a super healthy vegetarian Thai food option. (via Brit + Co.)
These Mouth-Watering Thai Recipes Are Great Weeknight Dinners
Classic Thai Fried Rice
Adding pineapple to a spicy fried rice dish just seems like the right thing to do. You'll be entranced by the complex flavors that it brings, plus, a dish has got to be healthy if it has fruit in it, right? (via A Spicy Perspective)
Coconut Thai Chicken Zoodle Soup
Subbing zoodles for your typical rice noodle adds a bite of freshness into this hearty Thai chicken soup. (via The Endless Meal)
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)
Any basil fanatic is going to dig this Thai recipe. Done in under an hour, this recipe produces a lot of leftovers that you know you're going to devour for lunch the next day. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Healthy Thai Turkey Meatballs in Coconut Curry
These fresh Thai meatballs are heavenly over a bed of rice or noodles. They'll absorb the flavor and moisture of the curry they're boiled in, leaving each bite super tender, cozy, and warm. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Easy Thai Shrimp Curry
Try this twist on coconut shrimp that adds curry into the mix. It's only going to take you half an hour to make, and you seriously won't regret it after that first bite. (via Salt & Lavender)
Vegan Hearty Thai Recipes
Creamy Thai Kabocha Squash Soup (Whole30 + Vegan)
This healthy soup is going to be your #1 recipe to reach for during soup season. The squash brings ultimate creaminess to your bite and there's also a pinch of spice to keep things interesting, all while remaining a bomb vegan recipe. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Red Curry Noodle Soup
It's truly mind-blowing how simple this vegan noodle soup is — 15 minutes and it's steaming hot, ready to enjoy! Rice noodles are arguably the best part of a Thai soup dish, so make sure you throw some thin noodles in your pot. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan Thai Curry
This one's for all the vegans out there. Immerse yourself in flavorful red curry flavors and prepare to feel warmed from the inside out. You won't want to eat anything else on a cold winter day. (via The Endless Meal)
Vegan Easy Peanut Thai Ramen
Ramen is always the way to go when you need a quick, filling meal. Opt out of the microwavable packets and its gross lingering after-effects, and make your own homemade ramen! This recipe uses all whole ingredients to make sure your next bowl doesn't leave you feeling bloated. (via Chef Bai)
Thai Coconut Curry
Curry will leave you so warm from the inside out. It's not good unless the spice has opened your sinuses, in our opinion. This recipe will deliver the best on all fronts, plus it's vegetarian with a stellar vegan option! (via Live Eat Learn)
Thai Curry with Udon Noodles
You won't be able to stop spooning this delicious soup into your mouth. This vegetarian and vegan udon noodle soup is delicately balanced with savory and spicy notes, and is all-together super addicting. (via The Endless Meal)
Follow us on Pinterest and check out our email newsletter for more Thai recipes and other delicious content.