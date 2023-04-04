Pack Your Bags – The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass Is BACK
Southwest Airlines announced yesterday the awaited return of the Companion Pass, and we’re scrambling to plan a last-minute bestie vacation. Qualifying Southwest Rapid Rewards members are able to designate a travel companion using the pass for unlimited use between August 15 and September 30, 2023. The pass has a great value, allowing the companion to fly for free, and comes at a time where travel isn’t so finance-friendly."Now more than ever, Customers are looking to get the most loyalty value from their purchases," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "We're continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members, especially with this unique way to earn the coveted Companion Pass. It's a great way for them to experience the value and many perks of our award-winning loyalty program, as well as our legendary Hospitality."
How can I get the Southwest Airlines Companion Pass?
Image via Cision
Here are the stepsto getting the Southwest Companion Pass:
- To get the Southwest Airlines Companion Pass, you first need to register for the promotion. Note that you only have until April 5, 2023 to register and buy flight tickets to get the benefit of the limited-time promotion. You also must be part of the Rapid Rewards system – join the system on Southwest’s site!
- Travel with Southwest by May 24, 2023.
- Designate a Companion to fly for free from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, 2023. Taxes and fees may apply.
Will my current flight be accepted for the Companion Pass promotion?
Unfortunately, previously purchased flights won’t count for this quick promotion. Any flight, one-way or round-trip, purchased before April 5 will qualify for the 2023 Companion Pass, though.
When will I receive my Companion Pass access?
Companion Passes will be awarded on August 15, 2023, for use through September 30.
What's next?
Well, with this exclusive promo, it’s high time to start thinking about what to pack for vacation, and of course, the best places to travel. Having trouble making a decision? Let this guide act as your official travel planner – before and during vacay.
